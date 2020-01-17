advertisement

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) – The Panthers hope that Joe Brady can compensate for a sagging offense like the LSU.

Carolina officially announced on Thursday that Brady will be her new offensive coordinator after a year as LSU game coordinator. Brady won the Broyles Award, which is given annually to the best assistant coach in college football after helping the Tigers to a 15-0 season and national championship.

With an average of 568.5 meters and 48.4 points per offensive game, the LSU took first place in the nation.

30-year-old Brady becomes the NFL’s youngest active offensive coordinator.

“With all the hard work these players have done to win a national championship and be a college-level champion, they can’t take that away from them,” Brady said on the team’s website Thursday. “And now I’m here in Charlotte and represent the Panthers. It is difficult to put into words. But I’m really looking forward to the future. “

Behind Heisman Trophy, which won QB Joe Burrow, the Tigers took second place in the offensive game with 401.6 yards per game. Burrow completed 76.3% of his passports to lead the nation and set a new FBS season record with 60 touchdowns. The 65 touchdowns from Burrow are also an FBS record.

Burrow’s Passer rating of 202.0 set a new FBS record for one season, while his 5,671 yards were in third place ever.

Before joining LSU, Brady worked as an offensive assistant for the New Orleans Saints for two seasons.

He helped the Saints to two consecutive championship titles and finished third in the NFL with a total of 911 points in these two seasons. With Brady in the workforce, quarterback Drew Brees scored a cumulative pass rating of 109.5 in these two seasons, making it the second best in the NFL.

Before the Saints, Brady was Penn State’s assistant for two years from 2015 to 2016. He started his coaching career with his Alma Mater William & Mary, who trained linebackers from 2013 to 2014.

In Carolina, Brady inherits a crime with uncertainty in the quarterback position. Cam Newton is retreating after a foot injury and his team status remains unclear. The Panthers can cash in $ 19 million if they trade or release Newton.

