January 20, 2020 12:50 PM EST

CHARLOTTE – Matt Rhule’s trusted defense coordinator will accompany him to Carolina.

Phil Snow, who oversaw Rhule’s defense in both Baylor (2017-19) and Temple (2013-16), is officially in the middle of the Panthers.

Snow is a veteran with 37 years of college coaching experience. He was a defensive coordinator at seven previous schools, including UCLA, Washington, Arizona, and Boise. He also coached four seasons in the NFL with the Detroit Lions from 2005 to 2008.

In 2019, Baylor ranked 41st overall in the national team and finished second (30), third (17), eighth (3.31) and fifth (1.08) in the sales margin. During Snow in Waco’s last year, he saw Baylor’s defensive duel with James Lynch fifth in the nation (13.5) and cornerback Grayland Arnold fifth in interceptions (6). Lynch was also named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, and the unit placed two players in the All-Big 12 First Team Defense.

Before Baylor, Snow spent four seasons at Temple under Rhule, where his team led the AAC in defense in 2015 and 2016. Defense 2016 ranked third overall (282.5 ypg) and eleventh overall (18.4 ppg) to help guide the Owls to an AAC championship and 10-4 record. Snow coached the all-AAC linebacker and ultimately the first round draft pick, Haason Reddick, who was ranked 13th overall by the Arizona Cardinals in 2017. Defense of Snow 2015 in Temple led the conference in most defensive categories, including rushing and scoring, led by all-American linebacker Tyler Matakevich.

Snow’s only NFL experience came from 2005 to 2008 when he coached the linebackers for the Detroit Lions. In 2007 Ernie Sims finished fourth in the NFL with 134 duels.

Rhule and Snow first met at UCLA in 2001, where Snow was the defensive coordinator and Rhule acted as the defensive coach. In 2001, the Bruins led the Pac-10 in overall defense.

Snow, originally from Winters, California, went to Cal-State Hayward and began his college coaching career at Laney College in 1979.

