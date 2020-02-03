advertisement

Aloysious Saabwe, the coordinator of People Power in Johannesburg, disappeared on Friday (PHOTO / Courtesy).

JOHANNESBURG – People Power supporters in South Africa are in a panic after one of their colleagues mysteriously disappears.

Aloysious Saabwe, the People Power coordinator in Johannesburg, disappeared on Friday morning January 28, 2020, according to his friends and fellow members of People Power.

advertisement

According to his best friend Katumba Richard, all of his known phone numbers are closed and he is not home.

“He has always received threatening phone calls from private numbers, asking him to leave People Power or risk losing his life,” added Katumba.

Saabwe was last seen by his colleagues on January 28, 2020 in the village of Vanderbijl Park in Gauteng Province in Johannesburg, South Africa, during a meeting he convened to inform his fellow leaders of the Popular power in the region of their political activities. the general elections of 2021, through which they want the candidate for the presidency of People Power and the deputy for the constituency of Kyaddondo East, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine, to be elected 10th president of the Republic of Uganda.

Saabwe is one of several dynamic activists of the People’s Power, who were called to bars in 2018 during the demonstrations of “TOJIKWATAKO”, which resulted from the government’s intention to withdraw article 102b of the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of ‘Uganda, to pave the way for a lifetime presidency for President Yoweri Museveni to extend his reign after 35 years in power.

comments

advertisement