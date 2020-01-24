advertisement

Doctor Wei said that the panic only started on January 21, two days before his hometown was closed.

Every morning, about a dozen patients flocked to the community clinic where he worked, and all showed symptoms of fever or flu.

He said it had been like this for the past month and a half.

Viral pneumonia, caused by a virus known as 2019-nCov, infected his first patient in central China’s Wuhan city on December 12.

It has since spread to more than 800 people across the country.

Many residents of Wuhan were not affected by the disease until the authorities issued a notice on January 22 to quarantine the city and block all public transportation. Such blocking measures were soon extended to seven other cities in Hubei, where Wuhan is the capital.

Staff members check the body temperature of passengers arriving from the train from Wuhan to Hangzhou at Hangzhou station before the Chinese New Year in Zhejiang province, China on January 23, 2020. (China Daily via Reuters)

No clear guidelines

Long before the city became active, Wei said he heard rumors of his peers about a virus in November, but he didn’t dare to speak out for fear of reprisals.

According to Wei, when the outbreak occurred in December, the Wuhan authorities did not issue clear guidelines and equipment for small clinics like his. He said they lacked face masks and lacked hazmat suits.

No patients were quarantined at Wei workplace who showed symptoms of pneumonia.

He suspects that some employees have received the virus from patients under such conditions. Currently, five out of around 50 healthcare workers have symptoms of the disease, but have not yet been tested.

His clinic also had no authority to do much beyond the initial screening. If the patient has a fever, he measures his body temperature and does a blood test. Patients with symptoms of viral pneumonia would be referred to one of the 61 approved medical centers for treatment in Wuhan. You would then have to stand in line with hundreds of others.

“We knew the clinical characteristics of the patients, but since the authorities have kept the data secret, we don’t know how widespread they (the virus) are. It is only getting bigger,” he said.

Wei himself also has the symptoms: lung infections, sore throat and chest pain. But he has no plans to go to the hospital, where people can wait from morning to night. Instead, he wants to stay at home in isolation.

Widespread concerns

Masks have become an everyday sight on the streets of Wuhan. Citizens are now flooding supermarkets to store food, causing prices to rise sharply.

According to Weibo pictures, cauliflower was priced at around 40 yuan ($ 5.8) and cabbage at 35 yuan ($ 5.05) – about five times the normal price.

Videos from Weibo also showed how people bend each other’s elbows to reach the vegetables.

A Wuhan-based masked man buys vegetables on January 23, 2020 in a market in the Chinese province of Hubei, amid the outbreak of the corona virus. (Getty Images)

Xiao, a resident of Wuchang District, said he was staying away from areas near hospitals and public places for fear of the virus.

He said his company started on January 21 that every employee had to wear masks and measure their own body temperature. “Then we knew it was getting serious,” said Xiao.

Another Wuhaner with last name, Liu, said he knew of many jobs where employees had been announced that they shouldn’t be returning to their hometown on Lunar New Year, as China’s peak season was only a few days away.

Hu, who lives in Jiangan District, said that masks in pharmacies are sold out. He criticized the authorities for their contradictory statements, which led to the worsening of the outbreak.

“It’s a classic bureaucratic style. You don’t see people’s everyday life as life,” he said. “Nobody cared about it before things got out of hand.”

A nurse from Wuhan Xiehe Hospital said that some employees in her department became sick and isolated. While her husband stayed with her in the city, they sent their children and parents out of the city.

“We risk our lives at work,” she wrote in a letter received by the Epoch Times

“It is very likely that if I quit, I will not be allowed to go home and isolated in hospital,” she said. “It is very heartbreaking. Nobody treats us as a person in this society.”

(TagsToTranslate) Pneumonia

