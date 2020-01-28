advertisement

The health ministry is currently investigating a suspected coronavirus case after a Chinese student arrived in the country with a symptom of coronavirus was admitted to the isolation department of Kenyatta National Hospital (PHOTO / courtesy ).

NAIROBI – Panic took hold in Kenya after a student, who had just arrived from China, was quarantined on Tuesday January 28, 2020 at the National Reference Hospital in Nairobi with symptoms similar to those of the deadly coronavirus.

The hospital’s communications manager, Hezekiel Gikambi, quoted by the BBC, reportedly said that the patient arrived Tuesday morning at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on a Kenya Airways flight from Guangzhou, China, and had was rushed to hospital.

“Kenya Airways confirms that a passenger who traveled on our flight KQ886 from Guangzhou to Nairobi on January 28, 2020 has, as a precaution, been quarantined at the Kenyatta National Hospital,” KQ said in a statement.

The student is from Wuhan, the city that is the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic in China.

It is the first suspected case in Kenya and the second in Africa.

The incident came a day after Kenya warned its citizens against traveling to the city of Wuhan in China until the coronavirus epidemic was brought under control there.

The Foreign Ministry said it was in contact with Kenyans who are trapped in Wuhan, the epicenter of the epidemic, who is now in detention.

“The embassy is aware that there are 85 Kenyans in Wuhan who are registered with the embassy and are closely monitoring the situation,” the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has urged countries to perform exit screening at international airports and ports in affected areas, with the aim of rapidly detecting symptomatic travelers for further assessment and treatment, and thus preventing the export of the disease.

Exit screening includes looking for signs and symptoms (fever above 38 °, coughing), interviewing passengers with symptoms of respiratory infection leaving affected areas for potential contact exposure high risk or suspected animal source, directing symptomatic travelers medical examination, monitoring tests for nCoV 2019 and keeping confirmed cases under isolation and treatment, among others.

The countries with confirmed cases are Australia, China; Shanghai, Wuhan, Hubei, France, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Taiwan, United States, Nepal, Singapore, among others.

