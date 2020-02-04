advertisement

A locust invasion in Kenya devastated cultures (PHOTO / File).

MOROTO – The pastoral community of Karamoja is distraught following reports that the deadly locusts that have attacked parts of Africa are only 60 kilometers from Uganda.

Locusts are said to be advancing in Uganda via West Pokot County in Kenya to Amudat and via Turkana to Kaabong.

On Saturday February 1, local governments in Kaabong and Amudat formed committees to monitor the border.

Teams were tasked with closely monitoring the borders and reporting to districts and the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries if they saw anything similar to the voracious insects.

Mark Abuku, LCV president for Kaabong district said they had mobilized the community and pastoralists grazing along the Kaabong-Turkana border to report anything unusual for good management.

“We have communicated well with the community and they are alert, they will tell us if the locusts reach their places,” he said.

In the district of Amudat, a selected committee monitors the border, in particular in the regions of Karita, Cheptapoyo, Konyao and Loro on the border with Kenya in West Pokot.

Waisaw Masokonyi, the director general of Amudat, said his district has motor pumps that can help contain the situation in an emergency.

The locusts according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) are of a dangerous species and have already destroyed the vegetation in Kenya.

Locusts move in dense, crackling swarms that can hold up to 80 million locusts.

According to FAO, locusts live for up to five months, depending on weather and local conditions.

They lay eggs that hatch in about two weeks, and locusts ripen to adulthood in two to four months on average. If nothing is done to stop them, the numbers could increase 500 times in four months.

Destructive locusts could destroy approximately 192 million kilograms of vegetation in two days.

Mr. John Lokol, a pastor, called on the government to respond quickly by preventing deadly insects from entering the country.

“I don’t know how prepared our government is because what we hear about what locusts have done in Kenya is pretty scary, especially for us who are the hardest hit region in terms of green plant cover”, did he declare.

