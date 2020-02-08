advertisement

Pamela Anderson’s quickie marriage to Jon Peters came to an end when the film producer delivered her in text.

The couple were only a man and a woman for 12 days before the 74-year-old Peters sent a message saying that the couple had to “go their separate ways”.

media_cameraHollywood producer Jon Peters and model actress Pamela Anderson. Image: AP

According to RadarOnline, Anderson does not like to communicate by phone and only interacts by text message.

The Sun reports that the former couple’s conversation, according to Peters, admitted that “this whole marriage thing … scared me.”

“This whole marriage to lawyers, debts … scared me. It became clear to me that at 74, I needed a simple, quiet life and no international love relationship, ”he wrote. “So I think the best thing we can do is go away for a few days and you may need to go back to Canada.”

media_cameraJon Peteres was previously Barbra Streisand. Image: delivery

“We did it. The world knows we did it and I think we have to go our own way now. I thought it would be fun building an empire together, but I was wrong. I hope that You can forgive me, ”he said.

Anderson, 52, reportedly replied, “I forgive you (with a kissing face emoji).”

media_cameraPamela Anderson with husband # 1 Tommy Lee in 1999. Picture: Delivered.

In the meantime, it has emerged that the estranged couple has never completed the formalities for legalizing their marriage.

According to Radar, the former Baywatch actress spent half of the marriage in her own house in Canada, which means that she was only with Jon for five days.

media_cameraPamela Anderson (R) with husband # 2 Kid Rock. Picture: AFP

And the couple was together only three days before their hurricane wedding.

The former Baywatch star and Peters met for the first time in the 1980s, but after reuniting after Anderson’s stay on a one-month spiritual retreat, Jon fell to one knee.

media_cameraPamela Anderson with husband # 3 and # 4 Rick Salomon. Picture: Getty

Anderson announced on February 1 that they are splitting up and trying to “take some time apart to reevaluate what we want from life and each other.” Sources close to the ex-actress, however, have revealed that part of the problem was what Anderson saw as a warning sign.

“Pamela was frustrated with how she wanted to maintain financial independence,” the New York Post insider said.

media_cameraPamela Anderson (C) and her sons Brandon Thomas Lee (R) and Dylan Jagger Lee. Picture: Getty

“He started talking about her career on the phone and casting it in a movie he was working on, things she didn’t want.”

A man’s mother married film mogul Jon in mid-January at an intimate Malibu ceremony.

This article originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission

Originally published when How Pammy’s husband delivered them in text

