advertisement

Sundance: Andy Samberg and Cristin Millioti play a fun comedy that questions the value of monogamy in a meaningless world.

There were so many riffs in the “Groundhog Day” formula that it sometimes looks like the movies themselves are in an endless time loop, but each subsequent iteration has somehow tweaked the original. “50 First Dates” removed the inexplicable metaphysics for a romantic comedy, which consisted of Adam Sandler and Oliver Sacks in equal parts. “Edge of Tomorrow” added aliens, Tom Cruise and “Gears of War” as cosplay. “Before I Fall” applied Harold Ramis’ concept to teenage fears, “Happy Death Day” added a horror twist, “Russian Doll” revitalized it with an episodic approach (what a concept!), Etcetera etcetera ad infinitum ,

And although “Groundhog Day” becomes a genre of its own, Max Barbakow’s witty and wise “Palm Springs” is the first film that not only applies this old formula to a new problem, but also fundamentally changes the foundations of the equation. It’s a simple adjustment, and yet the difference feels so radical and transformative, like pouring milk into a cereal bowl or adding Waluigi to “Mario Tennis” (there were many tennis games before, but Holy shit). What if instead of referring a person to a cyclical purgatory, they are forced to repeat themselves over and over again until they experience the error of their way? You have descended two People in the same pocket of the Twilight Zone?

advertisement

connected

connected

Oh damn. The mind wonders about the implications! Imagine spending the rest of your senseless existence with the same person. Imagine that you are stuck in a constantly static purgatory in which significant changes can only be seen with the eyes of the sad bastard who is by your side. Imagine being surrounded by a million strangers in a world of unlimited possibilities and being with them every night because a fateful decision a million years ago would have been a good idea. Imagine being married.

But Nyles (Andy Samberg, the great sad boy Andy Samberg) and Sarah (Cristin Millioti, a delightful force of comic violence) are not married – they don’t even know each other – and the ridiculously dreary desert wedding where they first get married would meet nobody make them storm down the aisle. Nyles is there with Misty (Meredith Hagner), his sociopathic Instagram model of a friend. He despises her and she doesn’t think of him at all, but who can tolerate being alone? A little misery could be worth a reliable wedding day. But Misty isn’t why Nyles is depressed (“we’re all lost,” he hopes for someone within earshot), or why Samberg exudes a discontented Bill Murray mood before the premise is revealed. That could have more to do with the fact that he has already woken up a million times at this wedding and has no way to pass the time. The first master of the relentlessly clever script by Andy Siara is that starts stranded in limbo with his main character, eliminating the tedious task of getting him there.

Chris Willard

Not that Sarah is up to date. Sarah, the bride’s older sister (“Riverdale” star Camila Mendes) and the black sheep of her family, is fed up even before she is stuck. She doesn’t seem to be so delighted with the super disappointed guy who wore a Hawaiian shirt for a chic wedding, but the fact that Nyles doesn’t know her is a good reason to mess around with him under the stars. Things only go wrong when she asks him to take off his pants; At that moment, Roy (J.K. Simmons), a guy who looks like a gray seal, appears in hunting armor and shoots Nyles, who is full of arrows. Sarah’s connection escapes the strange orange glow of a nearby cave and – despite his warnings – follows him into the light. The next morning, Nyles isn’t the only one who remembers the night before. You can imagine how things develop from there.

Well you can and you can’t. The overarching plot of “Palm Springs” isn’t particularly new, but every scene is just cute, funny, and insane enough to feel like a little surprise. First, Siara’s screenplay – produced by The Lonely Island and loaded with her disrespectful humor – is delightful at how it beats you and goes through all the fun things an Andy Samberg guy could do to enjoy himself in an immortal world (The Brutal sarcastic way of saying, “Yeah, I’ve never considered the multiverse before.” is proof enough that you’re in a very specific dimension of the comedy, but if Nyles is stuck long enough to take all possible steps master, Sarah changes everything by introducing a new variable that breaks the code.

You know how excited it is to play a video game against the computer and suddenly the words “A NEW CHALLENGE HAS ARRIVED” flashes on the screen? The first half of “Palm Springs” essentially fills this moment and serves it to you for 45 minutes, as the film always leaves expectations behind and raises questions that it will answer again later. Sure to spend an eternity with a woman, so fun, unpredictable and unsolvable alive Since Sarah doesn’t seem the worst in the world for a bleak bachelor – especially since the chemistry between Samberg and Millioti gets out of hand – why do these films always happen to unhappy people? How could someone react with love in his life when he finds himself in such a situation and knows that he would never realize his dreams or see his children grow up? Let’s just say that Barbakov’s film is curious enough to ask.

If anything, it could be “Palm Springs” also Curious – too drunk of the myriad possibilities of his premise to limit himself to a few. This is a clever and targeted piece of propaganda for marriage at a time when so many children today seem ready to turn the concept of monogamy into “OK, Boomer” status, but a good time-loop film always leaves you wanting a few more “what if”. This feeling is particularly pronounced here because Barbakov’s film strives for the same droll depth that made “Groundhog Day” such a milestone.

The film always seems to be about to bite off more than a super-energetic 90-minute comedy, and the mere sweep of the narrative leaves the story no time to slow down. A certain speed is required for a film to remain so funny and bittersweet, and Barbakov does not risk disrupting this balance. Maybe that’s the best – “Palm Springs” just isn’t that magical when Nyles and Sarah aren’t together.

On the other hand, the film is so touching and astute about the ideas it puts in the spotlight that the joy it gives, like a loving marriage, is more than enough to balance the paths it doesn’t take. Less noticeable than something like “The Good Place”, but to play in the same arena of serious pop-losophy; Palm Springs is less weighty and immeasurable than Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, but similarly addresses the value of a romantic partnership and offers a new way to find out why choosing to share your life with someone can be more than just a band -aid put on a gaping wound of loneliness. Sure, “Groundhog Day” arrives at essentially the same place, but – from start to finish – this profitable gimmick of a movie is uniquely committed to embracing the idea that life isn’t as limitless as it seems.

There are only so many things you can do in this world. You can only go this far before you get back to where you started and start from scratch. While Nyles wails after we first met him: “It’s always today.” And he’s right. However, if you see how your life is reflected in someone else’s eyes through your head, you can assess what happened yesterday much better and look forward to tomorrow.

Note: B +

“Palm Springs” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival 2020 as part of the US competition. Hulu and Neon will release it later this year.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement