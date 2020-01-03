advertisement

Long, heartfelt speeches determined the annual event known for its record of predicting Oscar nominations.

Greta Gerwig presented Quentin Tarantino the Director of the Year award at the 31st Palm Springs International Film Festival’s film award gala on Thursday evening “Pulp Fiction” as a child to decide whether she wanted her directorial debut “Little Women” to be digital rather than digital Wants to film Tarantino’s preferences.

“Quentin Tarantino makes films as if films could save the world,” she said. “Films can kill Hitler, free slaves and give Sharon Tate another summer … He makes films as if they themselves were important, as if they were both high art – what they are – and as populist art – what they are. They speak to the largest crowds the deepest truths with the bravery that comes with the confidence that together experience will change everyone for the better. “

After listening to Gerwig’s six-minute introduction, a bright Tarantino said he was close to tears.

“She literally said about me how I can imagine anyone could ever talk about me in my wildest dreams,” he said. “Thank you. I mean, my God, thank you. I joke when people talk about me, I say,” Talk about me like I’m dead. “And they never do. And you did!”

Tarantino, who was awarded for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, was one of twelve excellent Thursdays. According to its chairman Harold Matzner, the gala with around 2,500 participants brought in almost 2.5 million US dollars for the festival.

While the purpose of the ceremony is said to be to open the 12-day festival, the gala is being watched closely for another reason: the track record in predicting Oscar nominations.

Last year, 10 of the 11 laureates were nominated for an Oscar and six of them were awarded the Oscar, including the best actress Olivia Colman (“The Favorite”) and the best actor Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody”).

With Adam Driver and Joaquin Phoenix, this year’s festival celebrated two leaders who are both vying for this title at the Golden Globes on Sunday.

Driver received the Desert Palm Achievement Award for performing half a decaying couple in Marriage Story. Laura presented the prize to Driver, who plays a divorce lawyer in the film Noah Baumbach.

“It’s not exciting to hold your breath when you get to know the work of an actor,” she said. “To be in awe of them. This happens when you watch and work with the amazing Adam Driver. “

“Marriage Story” is Driver’s fourth collaboration with Baumbach. Her earlier joint work includes “Frances Ha”. The film is the first time that Baumbach has directed Dern, who received the Career Achievement Award from Baumbach.

Baumbach said that he grew up to watch and love Dern’s films, which led him to record a clip of her in “Blue Velvet” in “The Squid and the Whale”. He wrote the “marriage story” Nora for Dern as well as for her a monologue about imperfect fathers referring to the Virgin Mary, but “it was Laura who said very respectfully, we could add the line,” he doesn’t even have that Fucked “?”

A montage of Dern’s career performances was preceded by a clip by her parents, the actors Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern, which, according to Dern, was quite appropriate and moving given the subject of “marriage history” – their parents are divorced and haughty about the video.

Martin Scorsese, who received the Sonny Bono Visionary Award, thanked Netflix managers Ted Sarandos and Scott Stuber for the implementation of his vision of “The Irishman”, which the streamer is spreading, and implemented his latest considerations State of the cinema continues today.

While he’s excited about some recent films, he said he’s worried too. “Cinema-goers are better defined as film viewers today,” he said. “Much of this film is now playing at home, that’s the way it is. OK. So I feel that it is increasingly tailored to a consumer experience, as films are divided into consumer categories before they even get a chance to breathe – you understandably have the blockbuster, you have the independent OK, you have We have the old, we have the new, we have the author – which has become an elitist form, unfortunately an elitist term. ”He also expressed concerns that viewers rely on algorithms to tell them what to see, what he said takes away from “creative viewing.”

Here is a complete list of award winners:

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”, Breakthrough Performance Award

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”, Chairman’s Award

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Fame”, International Star Award, actor

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story” and “Little Women”, Career Achievement Award

Zack Gottsagen, “The Peanut Butter Hawk”, Rising Star Award

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Director of the Year

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”, Spotlight Award, actress

Jamie Foxx, “Just Mercy”, Spotlight Award, actor

Charlize Theron, “Bomb”, International Star Award, actress

Adam Driver, Marriage Story, Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor

Renée Zellweger, “Judy”, Desert Palm Achievement Award, actress

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”, Sonny Bono Visionary Award

