A 69-minute film telling the story of a New Jersey-born African American athlete leading an Israeli basketball team to its first European Championship in 1977 will open the 30th Palm Beach Jewish Film Festival today.

“Aulcie”, based on the life of Aulcie Perry, who led Maccabi Tel Aviv to two EuroLeague championships and later converted to Judaism, will be shown at 2:00 p.m. at the Eissey Theater at Palm Beach State College in Palm Beach Gardens.

It is the first of 32 films to be screened during the 21-day festival, which runs through four locations in Palm Beach County through February 16.

Films are also shown at Cobb Theaters 16 in Palm Beach Gardens (January 27th – February 1st), in Cinemark Boynton Beach (February 2nd – 8th) and in Cinpolis Luxury Cinemas in Jupiter (February 9th – 15th) , The final film from February 16, “Enemies: A Love Story”, will be shown at the Eissey.

“Donald M. Ephraim’s Jewish Film Festival in Palm Beach has been a highlight of Palm Beach County’s cultural program for 30 years,” said Jesse Rosen, chairman and president of the Mandel Jewish Community Center.

“This year our talented film committee has put together a collection of films that will appeal to film-goers of all ages and backgrounds. We are confident that anyone who enjoys great cinema will find films worth watching. “

This year’s films cover various topics, from sports and politics to history, music, romance and religion.

In addition to “Aulcie”, festival films will include “Flawless”, a youthful prom drama in which the first transgender actress was awarded the Israeli Ophir Award. “The Rabbi Goes West” tells the story of a Chabad rabbi who moves from Brooklyn to Montana to carry his Jewish handwriting to the American West. and “Picture of His Life”, in which the Israeli photographer Amos Nachoum photographs a polar bear up close without any protection.

For a complete list of films, fixtures and maps, visit http://palmbeachjewishfilm.org/ or call 877-318-0071.

Donald M. Ephraim’s Jewish Film Festival in Palm Beach was founded in 1990 to bring films from all over the world to Palm Beach County.

Ephraim, formerly a lawyer in Chicago, represented some of the city’s best-known personalities, including film critics Roger Ebert and Gene Siskel.

He moved to Palm Beach County in the 1990s and later became a member of the Board of Directors of the Cultural Council.

