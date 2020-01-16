advertisement

The city of Palm Beach Gardens is suing the parent company of Sears and the owner of The Gardens Mall for more information on subletting the Sears division to Dick’s Sporting Goods. Meanwhile, Sear’s parent company Transform faces a new lawsuit against the city and the mall.

Don’t expect major changes to the Sears Store at The Gardens Mall in Palm Beach Gardens for a while.

Once again, a legal brouhaha begins affecting the troubled department store, upscale mall, and the city of Palm Beach Gardens.

Sears has been renting its second floor to Dick’s Sporting Goods since 2012. But litigation and bureaucracy have slowed the effort.

After an appeals court ruled in 2017 that Sears had the right to sublet his space, the lawsuits seemed to be resigning and something new coming into the mall.

Nope. Everyone is back in court, and this time Sears faces war after the mall owner and the city of Palm Beach Gardens filed a lawsuit last month.

Sears’ parent company, Transform HoldCo LLC, announced on Wednesday that it was filing its own complaint against the city and mall owner, Forbes / Cohen Florida Properties.

“This eight-year frustration with Sears’ right to sublet … has resulted in significant financial losses that we will be making against Forbes and the city to recover,” said a Transform statement.

A Transform spokesman would not explain the details of the pending lawsuit. But if history is a guide, the battle will be long and could be costly for Palm Beach Gardens taxpayers.

In 2019, the city of Palm Beach Gardens paid Sears attorney fees of $ 625,000 after an appeals court found the city had signed a contract between the mall and Sears, the Palm Beach Post learned.

The money came from Palm Beach Gardens taxpayers and was not covered by city insurance.

It could be worse. At some point, Sears was demanding $ 2.1 million from the city, city lawyer R. Max Lohman said.

How did it come about that a department store once known for its old catalog and wide range of tools took such a tough line against its mall rental company and the city in which it does business? The answer is time and money.

The Gardens Mall has 1.4 million square feet. Department store tenants include Saks 5th Avenue, Macy’s, Nordstrom and Bloomingdales, and Sears. The mall is located east of Interstate 95 on PGA Boulevard.

When the mall was built in 1988 by the Forbes Company of Southfield Michigan, Palm Beach Gardens was a sleepy place. To attract buyers, Forbes brought Sears as the founding tenant and gave him a cheap, long lease.

Over time, the mall attracted more luxurious customers and tenants, and the population boomed. Today the mall is filled with stores like Jimmy Choo and Chanel.

In the meantime, the venerable Sears chain was struggling to survive when it finally filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October 2018. Sears has now founded a new owner, Transform, to acquire Sears’ assets and subsidiaries. Transform is managed by Eddie Lambert, who was previously the managing director and chairman of Sears.

In recent years, Sears has tried to survive by renting out space to other malls. But Sears said Forbes blocked the Gardens Mall sublease because he really wants the valuable Sears property back. In fact, Forbes tried to buy Sears out of his lease, but Sears declined the offer, according to court documents.

In 2011, Sears Forbes announced for the first time that, according to court records, plans had been drawn up to sublet its mall on the second floor to Dick’s. Dick’s has stores in West Palm Beach, Boynton Beach and Boca Raton, but none in North Palm Beach County.

In 2012 Forbes sought a solution from the city of Palm Beach Gardens. The decision said that tenants from shopping mall anchors could not divide their space without the consent of Forbes and the city. Sears was not mentioned in the resolution, but the mall later used the resolution as a basis to ward off Sears’ efforts to sublet Dick’s.

Sears sued Forbes for the right to invite Dick’s in 2014 and added the city of Palm Beach Gardens to the lawsuit the following year.

In June 2017, the Fourth District Court of Appeals ruled that the city’s ruling was unconstitutional because it affected Sears’ contractual rights.

As part of its decision, the 4th DCA Sears not only granted the right to divide its mall space. The court also ruled that Sears ‘attorneys’ fees were owed because the city order “deprived Sears of the due process”.

However, the appeals court ruled that it would not deal with other aspects of Sears-Dick’s sublease contract, including city regulations.

After Transform took over from Sears, he tried to continue sublet Dick. But in court records, Transform says, Forbes has started throwing roadblocks again.

According to Transform, Forbes does not sign any documents that are required for external changes to the department store. For example, Transform wants to move an entrance and a Sears sign and add a sign for Dick’s sporting goods.

The city says Forbes needs to sign the documents before it can take any changes into account. The forms state that the landlord approves the changes requested by a tenant. It’s a standard practice in the city, Lohman said.

In the absence of Forbes collaboration, Transform has asked the city to exercise its discretion and still approve the application. Last year, Transform even threatened a lawsuit.

But the mall hit Transform to the courthouse.

On December 3, Forbes asked a Palm Beach Court Circuit Court judge to rule that Transform Operating Stores LLC could not change the 1984 rules on the appearance and design of The Gardens Mall, including the appearance of anchor stores like Sears.

Given the history of the issue, the city is cautious when it comes to either approving the application from Transform or assisting Forbes on the issue of the filing and rejecting the application, Lohman said.

As a result, the city of Palm Beach Gardens recently filed its own lawsuit against Transform and Forbes. The December 19 lawsuit asks a judge to decide what to do.

Lohman said the city didn’t want to get stuck in the middle of two belligerent companies again.

“I have two parties that declare the absolute right to X, Y, and Z,” said Lohman. “These parties have sophisticated lawyers who can’t agree, so how is it fair to put my client in the middle and risk taxpayer money for a fight that isn’t ours?”

Transform is not synonymous with the city’s mid-of-the-road claim.

“After we had to pay Sears the legal fees to work with Forbes last year to violate Sears’ constitutional rights,” said Transform, “we hoped the city would do what it should have done, and just approve that. ” Submission of the development application. “

Transform called both the Forbes and the city’s lawsuits “reckless”.

A mall spokesman did not return a call to receive a comment.

