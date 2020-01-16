advertisement

The Palm Beach-based Frisbie Group plans to appear in front of the city council in February and renovate and expand a large commercial building on the eastern end of Worth Avenue.

The zoning provides for an architectural renovation of the 45 year old Mediterranean style building at 125 Worth Ave. in front. based on city-approved design guidelines for Worth Avenue.

A two-story extension is proposed at the eastern end of the property. The owners are calling for the fourth floor of the four-story building to be demolished and rebuilt and, depending on the application, to expand its floor space by four apartments.

Miami-based Rafael Portuondo is the architect.

The Frisbie Group bought the 50,017 square meter office and retail building in October 2017 for almost $ 31 million from Crocker Partners in Boca Raton.

Cody Crowell, construction manager for the Frisbie Group, said on Friday the “re-imagination” of 125 Worth Ave. is vital to the city.

“Retail has evolved and Worth Avenue is just beginning to feel the painful effects,” he said. “As a landlord, we have to invest in our buildings all over the island to make Palm Beach the best place to work, shop, eat and live.”

Last month, the city council approved a plan to remodel the second floor of the Tiffany & Co. building at 259 Worth Ave. in a luxurious residential complex with additional living space on the roof.

The new owners of the Tiffany building, Kean Development Co. and Hyde Retail Partners, paid $ 20 million in October 2018 for the 16,374 square meter two-story building. Long-time tenant Tiffany has already moved her retail business from the second floor to the ground floor. Construction starts in May.

Mayor Gail Coniglio said the Tiffany project was “the next step in retrofitting old Palm Beach buildings” in a rapidly changing retail climate where stores are closing nationwide despite a healthy economy.

The council members said they anticipate more retail-to-home conversions as businesses struggle to adapt to a new national online shopping landscape.

The 125-value project is scheduled for Wednesday’s council meeting, but the Frisbie Group has asked to postpone it until the February 12 council meeting so that it can speak to its neighbors about their concerns, Crowell said.

The city council is asked to review the site plan and approve the expansion and shared parking on site, subject to a parking study by engineering firm Kimley-Horn.

The owner is aiming for a deviation to raise the building height to 63 feet instead of the maximum allowable 35 feet. The faulty building is currently 53 meters high.

Another variation would allow the air-conditioned area on the fourth floor to expand from 3,448 square feet to 13,213 square feet.

Deviations are also necessary for setbacks and covering lots.

An open fourth floor grid of 5,433 square feet is also suggested.

Crowell said the Frisbie group plans to submit the design plans to the Architecture Commission on February 26. It was originally due to be received by the Commission in December, but has been postponed.

The Frisbie Group’s latest projects include the completion of the Via Flagler mixed-use project in collaboration with The Breakers at the former Testa site in the 200 block of the Royal Poinciana Way.

Across the city, four ultra-luxury townhouses are under construction on the site of the former Charley’s Crab restaurant overlooking Midtown Beach on Hammon Avenue. A special house is being built on the adjacent property on Gulfstream Road.

