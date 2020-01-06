Check out this week’s high school sports schedule
BOY’S FOOTBALL
January 7th
American heritage in West Boca Raton, 7:00 p.m.
Atlantic Christian in Pahokee, 4 p.m.
Berean Christian at the King’s Academy, 6 p.m.
FAU in Boca Raton, 5:30 p.m.
Boca Raton at Atlantic, 8 p.m.
Coral Springs Charter in St. Andrews, 6:00 p.m.
Fort Lauderdale-Westminster Academy at Olympic Heights, 8pm
Royal Palm Beach at John I. Leonard, 5 p.m.
Somerset Prep at Jupiter Christian, 4 p.m.
Wellington in South Fork, 6:30 p.m.
Jan 8
Boynton Beach in Olympic Heights, 6:00 p.m.
Donna Klein at FAU, 4 p.m.
Dreyfoos in Wellington, 6 p.m.
Forest Hill at Cardinal Newman, 7:30 p.m.
Glades Central in Santaluces, 830 a.m.
Jupiter in Boca Raton, 8 p.m.
Lake Worth at Palm Beach Lakes, 7:00 p.m.
North Broward Prep at Oxbridge Academy, 5 p.m.
Pine School at Benjamin, 4 p.m.
Royal Palm Beach at Seminole Ridge, 6:00 p.m.
Somerset Canyons at American Heritage, 7 p.m.
Spanish River at the University School, 6 p.m.
Suncoast at Palm Beach Central, 6:00 p.m.
Glades Day at Inlet Grove, 8 p.m.
Jan 9
Atlantic Christian in Boca Raton Christian, 3:30 p.m.
Benjamin in Pahokee, 5:30 p.m.
Donna Klein at Lake Worth Christian, 3:30 p.m.
FAU in Yeshiva, 4 p.m.
Glades Central at John I. Leonard, 8 p.m.
John Paul II in the Madonna Hollywood chimney, 3:30 p.m.
Santaluces at Royal Palm Beach, 8 p.m.
St. Andrew’s at Miami-Gulliver Prep, 4 p.m.
West Boca Raton in Wellington, 6:00 p.m.
Jan 10
Atlantic Ocean at Lake Worth, 8 p.m.
Berean Christian on Glades Day, 8 p.m.
Boca Raton in Park Vista, 8 p.m.
Boca Raton Christian at Trinity Christian, 3:30 p.m.
Clewiston in Glades Central, 7:30 p.m.
Dreyfoos in Palm Beach Lakes, 6:00 p.m.
Dwyer at Vero Beach, 7 p.m.
Forest Hill at Suncoast, 8 p.m.
Fort Lauderdale at Olympic Heights, 8pm
Inlet Grove at Jupiter Christian, 4 p.m.
John I. Leonard at Palm Beach Central, 8 p.m.
Jupiter with Cardinal Newman, 7:30 p.m.
Palm Beach Gardens in Royal Palm Beach, 8:00 p.m.
Saint John Paul II at Coral Springs Charter, 4pm
Slam Academy at American Heritage, 4 p.m.
South Florida Heat at King’s Academy, 7 p.m.
Spanish River at Boynton Beach, 8 p.m.
Jan 11
Olympic Heights on Lake Wales, 2:30 p.m.
GIRLS FOOTBALL
6th January
Moore Haven on Glades Day, 2:00 p.m.
Boca Raton on the Spanish river, 6:00 p.m.
January 7th
Atlantic Christian in Pahokee, 5:30 p.m.
Cardinal Newman at Lake Worth Christian, 4 p.m.
FAU at Berean Christian, 4 p.m.
Jupiter in Martin County, 6:00 p.m.
Fort Lauderdale-Westminster Academy at Olympic Heights, 6:00 p.m.
Royal Palm Beach at John I. Leonard, 7 p.m.
John Paul II in Pompano Beach-Highlands Christian, 5 p.m.
Plantation-American Heritage at American Heritage, 6:30 p.m.
Jan 8
Atlantic Ocean in West Boca Raton, 7:30 p.m.
Dreyfoos in Wellington, 8 p.m.
Dwyer at Vero Beach, 7 p.m.
Forest Hill at Cardinal Newman, 5:30 p.m.
North Broward Prep at Oxbridge Academy, 7 p.m.
Glades Central in Santaluces, 6.30 p.m.
Glades Day at Inlet Grove, 6 p.m.
Jupiter in Boca Raton, 6:00 p.m.
Lake Worth at Palm Beach Lakes, 5 p.m.
Somerset Canyons at American Heritage, 5 p.m.
St. Andrew’s in Miami-Gulliver Prep, 4:30 p.m.
Suncoast at Palm Beach Central, 8 p.m.
FAU in Yeshiva, 4 p.m.
Martin County at Palm Beach Gardens, 6:00 p.m.
Jan 9
Benjamin in Pahokee, 7:30 p.m.
Glades Central at John I. Leonard, 6 p.m.
Jupiter Christian at Berean Christian, 4 p.m.
LaBelle on Glades Day, 4 p.m.
Martin County at Royal Palm Beach, 6:00 p.m.
Monarch on the Spanish river, 8 p.m.
West Boca Raton in Wellington, 8 p.m.
Jan 10
Atlantic at Lake Worth, 6:00 p.m.
Atlantic Christian at SLAM Palm Beach Charter, 4:00 p.m.
Berean Christian at Fort Lauderdale-Calvary Christian, 8 p.m.
Boca Raton in Park Vista, 6 p.m.
Boca Raton Christian at Pompano Beach-Highlands Christian, 5 p.m.
Clewiston in Glades Central, 5:30 p.m.
Coral Springs Charter at Saint John Paul II, 6:00 p.m.
Dreyfoos in Palm Beach Lakes, 8 p.m.
Forest Hill at Suncoast, 6:00 p.m.
Fort Lauderdale at Olympic Heights, 6:00 p.m.
Jensen Beach in Oxbridge, 6 p.m.
John I. Leonard at Palm Beach Central, 6:00 p.m.
Jupiter with Cardinal Newman, 5:30 p.m.
Jupiter Christian at Inlet Grove, 6 p.m.
Fort Lauderdale-Pine Crest at FAU, 4:30 p.m.
Seminole Ridge at Dwyer, 7:30 p.m.
South Florida Heat at King’s Academy, 5 p.m.
Wellington in South Fork, 7 p.m.
West Boca Raton on the Spanish river, 8pm
Jan 11
Olympic Heights on Lake Wales, 2:30 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
All games at 7:30 p.m. If not known
6th January
Cardinal Newman’s sunny coast
January 7th
Olympic heights at Boca Raton
Boca Raton Christian at the Village Academy
Boynton Beach at Santaluces
Cardinal Newman at the Oxbridge Academy, 7 p.m.
Donna Klein at Trinity Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Grandview Prep at North Broward Prep, 6:00 p.m.
Hollywood-Sheridan Hills in Dreyfoos, 6 p.m.
Jupiter at Park Vista
Royal Academy with John Paul II, 7 p.m.
Lake Worth Christian at American Heritage, 7 p.m.
Morningside Academy at Berean Christian, 7 p.m.
Palm Beach Gardens at Fort Pierce Central
Royal Palm Beach at Dwyer
Somerset canyons on the Spanish river
South Fork at Seminole Ridge, 7 p.m.
St. Andrew’s at Benjamin, 7 p.m.
Wellington in Palm Beach Lakes
West Boca Raton, Martin County, 5:30 p.m.
Jan 8
Pahokee on Glades Day, 6:00 p.m.
Sun coast on Lake Worth
Treasure Coast at Royal Palm Beach
West Boca Raton with John I. Leonard
Jan 9
Atlantic Christian in Grandview Prep, 6.30 p.m.
Benjamin with Cardinal Newman
Donna Klein in Somerset Key, 5 p.m.
FAU in Hollywood-Sheridan Hills, 7 p.m.
Forest Hill at the Hollywood Madonna Chaminade
Glades Day at Berean Christian
Olympic heights at Trinity Christian, 7 p.m.
John Paul II in Yeshiva, 7 p.m.
Lake Worth Christian in Somerset Canyons, 7 p.m.
St. John Newman at Boca Raton Christian, 7 p.m.
Jan 10
Atlantic Ocean at Santaluces
Boynton Beach at Forest Hill
Dwyer on Jupiter, 7 p.m.
FAU at the King’s Academy, 7 p.m.
Jupiter Christian at Berean Christian
Lake Worth with John I. Leonard
Miami-Guillver Prep at St. Andrew’s, 7 p.m.
Olympic Heights at Martin County
Oxbridge Academy at North Broward Prep, 7 p.m.
Palm Beach Central in Wellington
Palm Beach Gardens at Atlantic Christian, 7 p.m.
Palm Beach Lakes at Royal Palm Beach
Pompano Beach-Highlands Christian at Grandview Prep, 7 p.m.
John Paul II in Somerset Canyons, 7pm
Somerset Key in Boca Raton Christian, 6:00 p.m.
Spanish River at Seminole Ridge, 7 p.m.
Village Academy in Park Vista
West Boca Raton at Boca Raton
Jan 11
Everglades Prep in Pahokee, 3:30 p.m.
Davie Posnack Day in Yeshiva, 9:30 p.m.
Donna Klein at Lake Worth Christian, 8:15 p.m.
Glades Central in Inlet Grove, 4 p.m.
Hallandale in St. Andrews, 6:00 p.m.
John Carroll at Berean Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Oxbridge Academy at American Heritage, 2:00 p.m.
Palm Beach Gardens at Forest Hill
GIRLS BASKETBALL
All games at 7:30 p.m. If not known
6th January
Boca Raton on the Spanish river
John I. Leonard at Lake Worth
Forest Hill in Glades Central, 6:00 p.m.
January 7th
Atlantic Christian at Trinity Christian, 4 p.m.
Boca Raton Christian at the Village Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Fort Pierce Westwood in Wellington
Glades Day in Ahfatchkee, 5 p.m.
John I. Leonard in West Boca Raton, 7 p.m.
Morningside Academy at Berean Christian, 5:30 p.m.
John Paul II at the King’s Academy, 6 p.m.
Santaluces in Somerset Canyons, 5:30 p.m.
St. Andrew’s in Benjamin, 5:30 p.m.
Sunny coast on the Atlantic
Okeechobee at Glades Central, 7 p.m.
Jan 8
Atlantic at Dwyer,
John I. Leonard on Boynton Beach
Martin County in West Boca Raton
Oxbridge Academy at Cardinal Newman, 7 p.m.
Park Vista in Wellington
Royal Palm Beach at Olympic heights, 7 p.m.
Somerset Canyons at Grandview Prep
Spanish river at Santaluces
Village Academy in Forest Hill, 5 p.m.
Jan 9
West Boca Raton at the American Heritage, 6:00 p.m.
Atlantic Christian at Grandview Prep, 5 p.m.
Benjamin at Seminole Ridge, 7 p.m.
Cardinal Newman in Royal Palm Beach, 7 p.m.
Dwyer on the sunny coast
FAU in Hollywood-Sheridan Hills, 5:30 p.m.
Glades Day at Berean Christian, 6 p.m.
Lake Worth on Boynton Beach.
John Paul II in Yeshiva, 4 p.m.
Somerset Prep in Boca Raton Christian, 4 p.m.
Trinity Christian at Jupiter Christian, 4 p.m.
Wellington with John I. Leonard
Atlantic Ocean at Boca Raton
Spanish river in Palm Beach Central, 7 p.m.
Jupiter in Palm Beach Gardens
Jan 10
Cardinal Newman at Jupiter Christian, 7 p.m.
FAU at the King’s Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Forest Hill at Berean Christian, 5 p.m.
Fort Lauderdale-Pine Crest at Saint John Paul II, 6 p.m.
Inlet Grove at Olympic Heights, 6:00 p.m.
Lake Worth Christian at North Broward Prep, 5:30 p.m.
Miami-Guillver Prep at St. Andrew’s, 4 p.m.
Palm Beach Lakes on Carrollwood Day, 8pm
Pompano Beach-Highlands Christian at Grandview Prep, 5:30 p.m.
Jan 11
Boca Raton in South Fork, 1 p.m.
Davie Posnack Day in Yeshiva, 8 p.m.
Inlet Grove at Suncoast, 2:00 p.m.
Master academy with Jupiter Christian, 1.00 p.m.
Oxbridge Academy at American Heritage, 3:30 p.m.
Palm Beach Lakes at Tampa-Plant, 3:00 p.m.
SLAM Academy in Grandview Prep, 2 p.m.
Somerset Canyons at Lake Worth Christian, 12:00 p.m.
RINGS
January 7 – Dwyer at Cardinal Newman Duals
January 8 – Seminole Ridge tournament
January 9 – Olympic Heights Tri-Meet
Jan 10
John I. Leonard at Cardinal Newman Duals
Jupiter at the Coral Springs tournament
American heritage, Olympic heights at the Cypress Bay Tournament
Jan 11
Palm Beach Gardens Invitational
Jupiter at the Coral Springs tournament
Olympic heights at Cypress Bay Tournament
GIRLS LIFTING
January 9 – Suncoast Meet
January 10 – Dwyer at Palm Beach Gardens
COMPETITION OPERATION
Jan 11
Wellington on Jupiter
Palm Beach Central at the Hialeah-Mater Academy