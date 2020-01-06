advertisement

Check out this week’s high school sports schedule

BOY’S FOOTBALL

January 7th

American heritage in West Boca Raton, 7:00 p.m.

Atlantic Christian in Pahokee, 4 p.m.

Berean Christian at the King’s Academy, 6 p.m.

FAU in Boca Raton, 5:30 p.m.

Boca Raton at Atlantic, 8 p.m.

Coral Springs Charter in St. Andrews, 6:00 p.m.

Fort Lauderdale-Westminster Academy at Olympic Heights, 8pm

Royal Palm Beach at John I. Leonard, 5 p.m.

Somerset Prep at Jupiter Christian, 4 p.m.

Wellington in South Fork, 6:30 p.m.

Jan 8

Boynton Beach in Olympic Heights, 6:00 p.m.

Donna Klein at FAU, 4 p.m.

Dreyfoos in Wellington, 6 p.m.

Forest Hill at Cardinal Newman, 7:30 p.m.

Glades Central in Santaluces, 830 a.m.

Jupiter in Boca Raton, 8 p.m.

Lake Worth at Palm Beach Lakes, 7:00 p.m.

North Broward Prep at Oxbridge Academy, 5 p.m.

Pine School at Benjamin, 4 p.m.

Royal Palm Beach at Seminole Ridge, 6:00 p.m.

Somerset Canyons at American Heritage, 7 p.m.

Spanish River at the University School, 6 p.m.

Suncoast at Palm Beach Central, 6:00 p.m.

Glades Day at Inlet Grove, 8 p.m.

Jan 9

Atlantic Christian in Boca Raton Christian, 3:30 p.m.

Benjamin in Pahokee, 5:30 p.m.

Donna Klein at Lake Worth Christian, 3:30 p.m.

FAU in Yeshiva, 4 p.m.

Glades Central at John I. Leonard, 8 p.m.

John Paul II in the Madonna Hollywood chimney, 3:30 p.m.

Santaluces at Royal Palm Beach, 8 p.m.

St. Andrew’s at Miami-Gulliver Prep, 4 p.m.

West Boca Raton in Wellington, 6:00 p.m.

Jan 10

Atlantic Ocean at Lake Worth, 8 p.m.

Berean Christian on Glades Day, 8 p.m.

Boca Raton in Park Vista, 8 p.m.

Boca Raton Christian at Trinity Christian, 3:30 p.m.

Clewiston in Glades Central, 7:30 p.m.

Dreyfoos in Palm Beach Lakes, 6:00 p.m.

Dwyer at Vero Beach, 7 p.m.

Forest Hill at Suncoast, 8 p.m.

Fort Lauderdale at Olympic Heights, 8pm

Inlet Grove at Jupiter Christian, 4 p.m.

John I. Leonard at Palm Beach Central, 8 p.m.

Jupiter with Cardinal Newman, 7:30 p.m.

Palm Beach Gardens in Royal Palm Beach, 8:00 p.m.

Saint John Paul II at Coral Springs Charter, 4pm

Slam Academy at American Heritage, 4 p.m.

South Florida Heat at King’s Academy, 7 p.m.

Spanish River at Boynton Beach, 8 p.m.

Jan 11

Olympic Heights on Lake Wales, 2:30 p.m.

GIRLS FOOTBALL

6th January

Moore Haven on Glades Day, 2:00 p.m.

Boca Raton on the Spanish river, 6:00 p.m.

January 7th

Atlantic Christian in Pahokee, 5:30 p.m.

Cardinal Newman at Lake Worth Christian, 4 p.m.

FAU at Berean Christian, 4 p.m.

Jupiter in Martin County, 6:00 p.m.

Fort Lauderdale-Westminster Academy at Olympic Heights, 6:00 p.m.

Royal Palm Beach at John I. Leonard, 7 p.m.

John Paul II in Pompano Beach-Highlands Christian, 5 p.m.

Plantation-American Heritage at American Heritage, 6:30 p.m.

Jan 8

Atlantic Ocean in West Boca Raton, 7:30 p.m.

Dreyfoos in Wellington, 8 p.m.

Dwyer at Vero Beach, 7 p.m.

Forest Hill at Cardinal Newman, 5:30 p.m.

North Broward Prep at Oxbridge Academy, 7 p.m.

Glades Central in Santaluces, 6.30 p.m.

Glades Day at Inlet Grove, 6 p.m.

Jupiter in Boca Raton, 6:00 p.m.

Lake Worth at Palm Beach Lakes, 5 p.m.

Somerset Canyons at American Heritage, 5 p.m.

St. Andrew’s in Miami-Gulliver Prep, 4:30 p.m.

Suncoast at Palm Beach Central, 8 p.m.

FAU in Yeshiva, 4 p.m.

Martin County at Palm Beach Gardens, 6:00 p.m.

Jan 9

Benjamin in Pahokee, 7:30 p.m.

Glades Central at John I. Leonard, 6 p.m.

Jupiter Christian at Berean Christian, 4 p.m.

LaBelle on Glades Day, 4 p.m.

Martin County at Royal Palm Beach, 6:00 p.m.

Monarch on the Spanish river, 8 p.m.

West Boca Raton in Wellington, 8 p.m.

Jan 10

Atlantic at Lake Worth, 6:00 p.m.

Atlantic Christian at SLAM Palm Beach Charter, 4:00 p.m.

Berean Christian at Fort Lauderdale-Calvary Christian, 8 p.m.

Boca Raton in Park Vista, 6 p.m.

Boca Raton Christian at Pompano Beach-Highlands Christian, 5 p.m.

Clewiston in Glades Central, 5:30 p.m.

Coral Springs Charter at Saint John Paul II, 6:00 p.m.

Dreyfoos in Palm Beach Lakes, 8 p.m.

Forest Hill at Suncoast, 6:00 p.m.

Fort Lauderdale at Olympic Heights, 6:00 p.m.

Jensen Beach in Oxbridge, 6 p.m.

John I. Leonard at Palm Beach Central, 6:00 p.m.

Jupiter with Cardinal Newman, 5:30 p.m.

Jupiter Christian at Inlet Grove, 6 p.m.

Fort Lauderdale-Pine Crest at FAU, 4:30 p.m.

Seminole Ridge at Dwyer, 7:30 p.m.

South Florida Heat at King’s Academy, 5 p.m.

Wellington in South Fork, 7 p.m.

West Boca Raton on the Spanish river, 8pm

Jan 11

Olympic Heights on Lake Wales, 2:30 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

All games at 7:30 p.m. If not known

6th January

Cardinal Newman’s sunny coast

January 7th

Olympic heights at Boca Raton

Boca Raton Christian at the Village Academy

Boynton Beach at Santaluces

Cardinal Newman at the Oxbridge Academy, 7 p.m.

Donna Klein at Trinity Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Grandview Prep at North Broward Prep, 6:00 p.m.

Hollywood-Sheridan Hills in Dreyfoos, 6 p.m.

Jupiter at Park Vista

Royal Academy with John Paul II, 7 p.m.

Lake Worth Christian at American Heritage, 7 p.m.

Morningside Academy at Berean Christian, 7 p.m.

Palm Beach Gardens at Fort Pierce Central

Royal Palm Beach at Dwyer

Somerset canyons on the Spanish river

South Fork at Seminole Ridge, 7 p.m.

St. Andrew’s at Benjamin, 7 p.m.

Wellington in Palm Beach Lakes

West Boca Raton, Martin County, 5:30 p.m.

Jan 8

Pahokee on Glades Day, 6:00 p.m.

Sun coast on Lake Worth

Treasure Coast at Royal Palm Beach

West Boca Raton with John I. Leonard

Jan 9

Atlantic Christian in Grandview Prep, 6.30 p.m.

Benjamin with Cardinal Newman

Donna Klein in Somerset Key, 5 p.m.

FAU in Hollywood-Sheridan Hills, 7 p.m.

Forest Hill at the Hollywood Madonna Chaminade

Glades Day at Berean Christian

Olympic heights at Trinity Christian, 7 p.m.

John Paul II in Yeshiva, 7 p.m.

Lake Worth Christian in Somerset Canyons, 7 p.m.

St. John Newman at Boca Raton Christian, 7 p.m.

Jan 10

Atlantic Ocean at Santaluces

Boynton Beach at Forest Hill

Dwyer on Jupiter, 7 p.m.

FAU at the King’s Academy, 7 p.m.

Jupiter Christian at Berean Christian

Lake Worth with John I. Leonard

Miami-Guillver Prep at St. Andrew’s, 7 p.m.

Olympic Heights at Martin County

Oxbridge Academy at North Broward Prep, 7 p.m.

Palm Beach Central in Wellington

Palm Beach Gardens at Atlantic Christian, 7 p.m.

Palm Beach Lakes at Royal Palm Beach

Pompano Beach-Highlands Christian at Grandview Prep, 7 p.m.

John Paul II in Somerset Canyons, 7pm

Somerset Key in Boca Raton Christian, 6:00 p.m.

Spanish River at Seminole Ridge, 7 p.m.

Village Academy in Park Vista

West Boca Raton at Boca Raton

Jan 11

Everglades Prep in Pahokee, 3:30 p.m.

Davie Posnack Day in Yeshiva, 9:30 p.m.

Donna Klein at Lake Worth Christian, 8:15 p.m.

Glades Central in Inlet Grove, 4 p.m.

Hallandale in St. Andrews, 6:00 p.m.

John Carroll at Berean Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Oxbridge Academy at American Heritage, 2:00 p.m.

Palm Beach Gardens at Forest Hill

GIRLS BASKETBALL

All games at 7:30 p.m. If not known

6th January

Boca Raton on the Spanish river

John I. Leonard at Lake Worth

Forest Hill in Glades Central, 6:00 p.m.

January 7th

Atlantic Christian at Trinity Christian, 4 p.m.

Boca Raton Christian at the Village Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Fort Pierce Westwood in Wellington

Glades Day in Ahfatchkee, 5 p.m.

John I. Leonard in West Boca Raton, 7 p.m.

Morningside Academy at Berean Christian, 5:30 p.m.

John Paul II at the King’s Academy, 6 p.m.

Santaluces in Somerset Canyons, 5:30 p.m.

St. Andrew’s in Benjamin, 5:30 p.m.

Sunny coast on the Atlantic

Okeechobee at Glades Central, 7 p.m.

Jan 8

Atlantic at Dwyer,

John I. Leonard on Boynton Beach

Martin County in West Boca Raton

Oxbridge Academy at Cardinal Newman, 7 p.m.

Park Vista in Wellington

Royal Palm Beach at Olympic heights, 7 p.m.

Somerset Canyons at Grandview Prep

Spanish river at Santaluces

Village Academy in Forest Hill, 5 p.m.

Jan 9

West Boca Raton at the American Heritage, 6:00 p.m.

Atlantic Christian at Grandview Prep, 5 p.m.

Benjamin at Seminole Ridge, 7 p.m.

Cardinal Newman in Royal Palm Beach, 7 p.m.

Dwyer on the sunny coast

FAU in Hollywood-Sheridan Hills, 5:30 p.m.

Glades Day at Berean Christian, 6 p.m.

Lake Worth on Boynton Beach.

John Paul II in Yeshiva, 4 p.m.

Somerset Prep in Boca Raton Christian, 4 p.m.

Trinity Christian at Jupiter Christian, 4 p.m.

Wellington with John I. Leonard

Atlantic Ocean at Boca Raton

Spanish river in Palm Beach Central, 7 p.m.

Jupiter in Palm Beach Gardens

Jan 10

Cardinal Newman at Jupiter Christian, 7 p.m.

FAU at the King’s Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Forest Hill at Berean Christian, 5 p.m.

Fort Lauderdale-Pine Crest at Saint John Paul II, 6 p.m.

Inlet Grove at Olympic Heights, 6:00 p.m.

Lake Worth Christian at North Broward Prep, 5:30 p.m.

Miami-Guillver Prep at St. Andrew’s, 4 p.m.

Palm Beach Lakes on Carrollwood Day, 8pm

Pompano Beach-Highlands Christian at Grandview Prep, 5:30 p.m.

Jan 11

Boca Raton in South Fork, 1 p.m.

Davie Posnack Day in Yeshiva, 8 p.m.

Inlet Grove at Suncoast, 2:00 p.m.

Master academy with Jupiter Christian, 1.00 p.m.

Oxbridge Academy at American Heritage, 3:30 p.m.

Palm Beach Lakes at Tampa-Plant, 3:00 p.m.

SLAM Academy in Grandview Prep, 2 p.m.

Somerset Canyons at Lake Worth Christian, 12:00 p.m.

RINGS

January 7 – Dwyer at Cardinal Newman Duals

January 8 – Seminole Ridge tournament

January 9 – Olympic Heights Tri-Meet

Jan 10

John I. Leonard at Cardinal Newman Duals

Jupiter at the Coral Springs tournament

American heritage, Olympic heights at the Cypress Bay Tournament

Jan 11

Palm Beach Gardens Invitational

Jupiter at the Coral Springs tournament

Olympic heights at Cypress Bay Tournament

GIRLS LIFTING

January 9 – Suncoast Meet

January 10 – Dwyer at Palm Beach Gardens

COMPETITION OPERATION

Jan 11

Wellington on Jupiter

Palm Beach Central at the Hialeah-Mater Academy

