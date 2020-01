advertisement

Check out the weekly schedule for athletes in Palm Beach County

BOYS BASKETBALL

All games at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise stated

Mon 1/27

Pine School at Berean Christian, 7 p.m.

Olympic heights at Coral Glades

Donna Klein in Dreyfoos, 6 p.m.

Yeshiva at Lake Worth Christian, 7 p.m.

Lake Worth at Palm Beach Gardens

Tue 1/28

West Boca Raton at the American Heritage, 7 p.m.

Somerset Canyons near Benjamin, 7 p.m.

John I. Leonard at Boca Raton

Santaluces with Cardinal Newman

FAU in Donna Klein, 5:30 p.m.

Boca Raton Christian in Dreyfoos, 6 p.m.

Boynton Beach at the Fort Lauderdale Elite Academy

Palm Beach Central at Forest Hill

Glades Central on Glades Day, 7 p.m.

Oxbridge Academy in Grandview Prep, 7 p.m.

Trinity Christian at Pompano Beach Highlands Christ

Jensen Beach on Jupiter, 7 p.m.

Atlantic Christian at Lake Worth, 7 p.m.

Berean Christian at Lake Worth Christian, 7 p.m.

Spanish river at Olympic heights

Royal Palm Beach in Palm Beach Lakes

Yeshiva with John Paul II, 7 p.m.

Seminole Ridge in South Fork, 7 p.m.

King’s Academy in St. Andrew’s, 7:00 p.m.

Dwyer at Vero Beach, 7 p.m.

Wed 1/29

Atlantic Ocean at Boca Raton

Palm Beach Gardens at Centennial

Pine School in Dreyfoos, 6 p.m.

Fort Lauderdale-Westminster Academy at Grandview Prep

Wellington at Hillel North Miami Beach

Boynton Beach on the sun coast

Fort Lauderdale-Elite Academy at the Village Academy, 6:00 p.m.

Pahokee at West Boca Raton

Thu 1/30

Boca Raton Christian at Atlantic Christian, 6:00 p.m.

John Paul II to Benjamin, 7 p.m.

Jupiter with Cardinal Newman, 7 p.m.

Yeshiva at the Hebrew Academy, 6:00 p.m.

Berean Christian at Lake Worth Christian, 7 p.m.

Royal Palm Beach in Pahokee

Vero Beach at Palm Beach Gardens

Lake Worth in Somerset Canyons, 5 p.m.

Jupiter Christian at Trinity Christian, 7 p.m.

Fri 1/31

Park Vista at Atlantic

Somerset Key at Atlantic Christian, 6.30pm

Jupiter Christian at Benjamin, 7 p.m.

Glade day at Boca Raton Christian

Boynton Beach with Cardinal Newman, 7 p.m.

Forest Hill at Dwyer

Dade Christian at Grandview Prep, 6 p.m.

Port St. Lucie at Inlet Grove

Olympic heights at Fort Pierce Central

Somerset Canyons at John I. Leonard

Lely on Lake Worth

Vero Beach Master Academy at Lake Worth Christian, 7:00 p.m.

Wellington in Palm Beach Central, 7 p.m.

Vero Beach at Palm Beach Gardens

FAU with John Paul II, 7 p.m.

West Boca Raton in Spanish river

Palm Beach Lakes on the sun coast

American heritage at Trinity Christian

Sat 2/1

Santaluces at Atlantic

Cardinal Newman at Dwyer

Central clearings near Pahokee

Jupiter in Palm Beach Lakes, 7 p.m.

St. Andrews, Oxbridge Academy, Benjamin at the Palm League Championship (at Gulliver Prep)

Berean Christian, Boca Raton Christian, Jupiter Christian at the Sunshine State Athletic Conference Championships

GIRLS BASKETBALL

All games at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise stated

Mon 1/27

Centennial at Benjamin, 6 p.m.

Pine School at Berean Christian, 5 p.m.

Forest Hill with Cardinal Newman, 7 p.m.

St. Andrews in Donna Klein, 5 p.m.

Sun coast at Fort Pierce Westwood, 6:00 p.m.

Atlantic at John I. Leonard

Dwyer on Jupiter

FAU in Olympic Heights, 6 p.m.

Boca Raton in Palm Beach Lakes

Palm Beach Gardens in Park Vista

Boynton Beach in Royal Palm Beach, 6.30pm

Palm Beach Central at Seminole Ridge, 7:00 p.m.

Archbishop McCarthy on the Spanish river, 7 p.m.

Lake Worth Christian at the Village Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Santaluces in Wellington

Tue 1/28

Lake Worth at Atlantic Christian, 5:30 p.m.

FAU at Donna Klein, 4 p.m.

Oxbridge Academy in Grandview Prep, 5 p.m.

Trinity Christian at Pompano Beach-Highlands Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Berean Christian at Inlet Grove

Benjamin at Jupiter Christian, 5 p.m.

Village Academy at Lake Worth Christian, 4 p.m.

FAU at North Broward Prep, 5:30 p.m.

Fort Pierce Westwood in Royal Palm Beach, 5:30 p.m.

Yeshiva to John Paul II, 5:30 p.m.

Pahokee at Seminole Ridge

Boynton Beach in Somerset Canyons, 5:30 p.m.

King’s Academy in St. Andrew’s, 5:30 p.m.

Boca Raton Christian at the East Coast conference tournament

Wed 1/29

Inlet Grove at Boynton Beach, 7 p.m.

Fort Lauderdale-Westminster Academy at Grandview Prep, 5 p.m.

West Boca Raton on Jupiter, 7 p.m.

Forest Hill on Lake Worth

Palm Beach Central in Palm Beach Gardens, 7 p.m.

Sun coast in Palm Beach Lakes

Atlantic in Park Vista

FAU at Fort Lauderdale-Pine Crest, 4:30 p.m.

Somerset Canyons on the Spanish river, 7:00 p.m.

Thu 1/30

Lake Worth at American Heritage, 6:00 p.m.

Atlantic Christian at Berean Christian, 5 p.m.

King’s Academy in Boca Raton, 7:00 p.m.

Hollywood-Sheridan Hills Christian in Donna Klein, 4:30 p.m.

Cardinal Newman in Dwyer, 7 p.m.

Pompano Beach v. FAU (Grandview Prep), 6 p.m.

Moore Haven at the Glades Central

Yeshiva at the Miami-Hebrew Academy, 4:00 p.m.

Jensen Beach on Jupiter, 7 p.m.

Taravella at Olympic Heights, 6:00 p.m.

Wellington in Palm Beach Central

John I. Leonard at Santaluces

Royal Palm Beach at Seminole Ridge, 7 p.m.

Boynton Beach on the sun coast

Jupiter Christian at Trinity Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Boca Raton Christian at the East Coast conference tournament

Fri 1/31

Glades Day in Boca Raton Christian, 6 p.m.

Spanish River at Grandview Prep

Fort Lauderdale-Calvary Christian at King’s Academy, 6:00 p.m.

Vero Beach Master Academy at Lake Worth Christian, 5 p.m.

Boca Raton in Hollywood-McArthur, 6:00 p.m.

Boynton Beach in Park Vista

FAU with John Paul II, 5.30 p.m.

Benjamin, Oxbridge Academy, St. Andrews, at the Palm League Championship (Miami Country Day)

Sat 2/1

Cardinal Newman in Forest Hill, 2:00 p.m.

Jupiter Christian at the Sunshine State Athletic Conference Championship

BOY’S FOOTBALL

Mon 1/27

Regular season games

Boca Raton at Atlantic, 7 p.m.

West Boca Raton with John I. Leonard, 6:00 p.m.

Palm Beach Central in Park Vista, 8 p.m.

Spanish river at Olympic heights, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Worth at Santaluces, 8 p.m.

Dreyfoos at Seminole Ridge, 8 p.m.

district Games

2A District 13 quarterfinals at Lake Worth Christian

Atlantic Christian v. Lake Worth Christian, 1:30 p.m.

Berean Christian vs. Donna Klein, 3:30 p.m.

7A District 9 quarter-finals

Treasure Coast at Dwyer, 6:00 p.m.

Tue 1/28

Regular season games

SLAM Charter Academy at John I. Leonard, 5 p.m.

Jupiter in Palm Beach Lakes, 6:00 p.m.

Benjamin in Port St. Lucie, 5 p.m.

district Games

3A Quarter 12 Quarter Finals

FAU in Somerset Canyons, 4:00 p.m.

Coral Springs Charter in St. Andrews, 6:00 p.m.

Wed 1/29

Regular season games

SLAM Charter Academy in Benjamin, 6 p.m.

Cardinal Newman at Boynton Beach, 6:00 p.m.

Glades Day in Moore Haven, 6:00 p.m.

district Games

2A District 13 semi-finals at Lake Worth Christian

Trinity Christian against TBA, 1.30 p.m.

Yeshiva vs. TBA, 3:30 p.m.

Thu 1/30

district Games

4A District 13, quarter-finals

2A quarter-finals from District 14 at the Fort Lauderdale-Westminster Academy

Fri 1/31

Game in the regular season

SLAM Charter Academy at the FAU, 4.30 p.m.

district Games

7A District 10 quarter-finals

5-Forest Hill at 4-Palm Beach Central, 6:00 p.m.

6-Palm Beach Lakes at 3-John I. Leonard, 6.30pm

7A Quarter-finals from District 11 in Boca Raton

5-Santaluces v. 4-Lake Worth, 6 p.m.

6A Quarter-finals from District 13 at Royal Palm Beach

5-Olympic Heights vs. 4-West Boca Raton, 6:00 p.m.

6-Atlantic v. 3-Pompano Beach-Blanche Ely, 8 p.m.

3A District 12 – Semifinals in the American Heritage

TBA vs. American Heritage, 5 p.m.

TBA against John Paul II, 7 p.m.

2A Quarter-finals from District 8

Glades Day at Jupiter Christian, 3.30 p.m.

2A District 13 Championship at Lake Worth Christian, 3:30 p.m.

GIRLS FOOTBALL

Mon 1/27

Regular season games

Olympic Heights in Park Vista, 6 p.m.

Lake Worth at Santaluces, 6 p.m.

Dreyfoos at Seminole Ridge, 6 p.m.

district Games

3A District 12 quarter-finals

Somerset Canyons in St. Andrews, 6:00 p.m.

FAU with John Paul II, 6 p.m.

5A quarter-finals from District 14 in Okeechobee

Tue 1/28

Regular season games

Pine School at Jupiter Christian, 4 p.m.

Martin County at Seminole Ridge, 5 p.m.

district Games

7A District 9 quarter-finals at Centennial

2A quarter-finals of District 13 in Yeshiva

Wed 1/29

Regular season games

Glades Day in Moore Haven, 4:00 p.m.

Boca Raton in Park Vista, 6 p.m.

district Games

4A District 13, quarter-finals

Thu 1/30

Regular season games

Berean Christian at Benjamin, 4 p.m.

district Games

2A District 13 quarter-final championship in Yeshiva

3A District 12 – Semifinals in the American Heritage

American Heritage vs. TBA, 5 p.m.

Coral Springs Charter against TBA, 7 p.m.

7A District 10 quarter-finals

5-John I. Leonard at 4-Forest Hill, 6:00 p.m.

6-Palm Beach Lakes at 3-Palm Beach Central, 6:00 p.m.

6A District 13 quarter-finals at Olympic heights

5-Atlantic vs. 4-West Boca Raton, 6:00 p.m.

Fri 1/31

district Games

3A Quarter 11 Quarter Finals

Pahokee at King’s Academy, 5:30 p.m.

2A quarter-finals from District 14 in Boca Raton Christian

5A District 14 quarter-final championship in Okeechobee

RINGS

Tue 1/28

Park Vista Duals, 5 p.m.

Wed 1/29

Tri Duals at Dwyer, 4 p.m.

Duals in St. Andrews, 5 p.m.

Thu 30.01

Park Vista tournament, 5 p.m.

Fri 1/31

Tri-County meeting at Olympic Heights, 12:00 noon

Sat 2/1

Tri-County meeting at Olympic Heights, 11:00 a.m.

Max Desir Memoria IBT tournament in Suncoast, 9:00 a.m.

GIRLS LIFTING

Wed 1/29

1A region 8 with frost protection, 3:30 p.m.

Sat 2/1

2A Region 7 with Archbishop McCarthy, 12:00 p.m.

COMPETITION OPERATION

Fri 1/31

State Championship at the University of Florida

Sat 2/1

State Championship at the University of Florida

