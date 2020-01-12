advertisement

Check out this week’s high school sports schedule

BOY’S FOOTBALL

Mon, Jan 13

Jupiter Christian at Atlantic Christian, 4 p.m.

Somerset Key in Boca Raton Christian, 3:30 p.m.

Dreyfoos with John I. Leonard, 6 p.m.

Sun coast on Jupiter, 8 p.m.

Benjamin at Lake Worth Christian, 4 p.m.

Palm Beach Central in Pahokee, 8 p.m.

Dwyer at Palm Beach Lakes, 7 p.m.

Boca Raton in Santaluces, 7.30 p.m.

Glades Central on Seminole Ridge, 8 p.m.

Lake Worth on the Spanish River, 8 p.m.

Davie Posnack Day in St. Andrews, 7 p.m.

Cardinal Newman in Wellington, 8 p.m.

Monarch in West Boca Raton, 7:30 p.m.

Tue, January 14

Spanish River in the American Heritage, 4:00 p.m.

Donna Klein at Atlantic Christian, 3:30 p.m.

FAU in Fort Lauderdale-Calvary Christian, 7 p.m.

Dreyfoos at Forest Hill, 6 p.m.

Trinity Christian on Glades Day, 4 p.m.

Royal Palm Beach at King’s Academy, 5 p.m.

Cardinal Newman at Lincoln Park Academy, 6:00 p.m.

Seminole Ridge in Pahokee, 5 p.m.

Benjamin in Somerset Canyons, 6:00 p.m.

John Paul II at the Fort Lauderdale-Westminster Academy, 6:00 p.m.

Berean Christian in Yeshiva, 4 p.m.

Wed 1/15

Jupiter on the Atlantic, 6 p.m.

Cardinal Gibbons in Boca Raton, 8 p.m.

John Carroll at Inlet Grove, 8 p.m.

Pine School at Jupiter Christian, 3:30 p.m.

Boynton Beach on Lake Worth, 6:00 p.m.

Glades Central in Palm Beach Central, 6:00 p.m.

Wellington at Olympic Heights, 6:00 p.m.

West Boca Raton at Palm Beach Gardens, 7pm

Dwyer in Royal Palm Beach, 6:00 p.m.

John I. Leonard in Santaluces, 6 p.m.

Atlantic Christian at the SSAC semifinal

Thu 1/16

Palm League playoff games in Benjamin at 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Coral Springs Charter at FAU, 4 p.m.

King’s Academy in Forest Hill, 7:00 p.m.

Glades Day at Glades Central, 7 p.m.

South Florida Heat at Lake Worth Christian, 4:00 p.m.

Clewiston in Pahokee, 7:30 p.m.

Donna Klein on Davie Posnack Day

Boca Raton on the Spanish river, 7:30 p.m.

Somerset Key at Trinity Christian, 4 p.m.

Somerset Canyons at West Palm Beach Slam, 4:00 p.m.

Fri 17.01

Fort Lauderdale-Pine Crest in American Heritage, 6 p.m.

Deerfield Beach at Atlantic, 6:00 p.m.

Dreyfoos at Boynton Beach, 6 p.m.

Seminole Ridge at Dwyer, 7:30 p.m.

SLAM Charter at King’s Academy, 8 p.m.

Lake Worth in Inlet Grove, 8 p.m.

Jupiter Christian at the Vero Beach Master Academy, 3:30 p.m.

Palm Beach Central at Palm Beach Lakes, 8 p.m.

Wellington in Santaluces, 8 p.m.

John I. Leonard at the Suncoast, 8 p.m.

Atlantic Christian at the SSAC final

Sat 1/18

Miami-Hebrew Academy in St. Andrews, 11:00 a.m.

GIRLS FOOTBALL

Mon 1/13

West Boca Raton at American Heritage, 5:00 p.m.

Coral Springs Charter at FAU, 4:30 p.m.

Boca Raton Christian on Glades Day, 3:30 p.m.

Dreyfoos with John I. Leonard, 8 p.m.

Suncoast at Jupiter, 6:00 p.m.

Spanish River at King’s Academy, 6:00 p.m.

Lake Worth Christian at Olympic heights, 5 p.m.

Palm Beach Central in Pahokee, 6:00 p.m.

Dwyer at Palm Beach Lakes, 5 p.m.

Santaluces in Royal Palm Beach, 6.30pm

Glades Central at Seminole Ridge, 6:00 p.m.

Davie Posnack Day in St. Andrews, 5:00 p.m.

Cardinal Newman in Wellington, 6 p.m.

Tue 1/14

Spanish River in the American Heritage, 6 p.m.

Yeshiva at Berean Christian, 4 p.m.

FAU in Fort Lauderdale-Calvary Christian, 5 p.m.

Martin County at Cardinal Newman, 5 p.m.

Benjamin at Dwyer, 5 p.m.

Dreyfoos at Forest Hill, 8 p.m.

Glades Day at Jupiter Christian, 4 p.m.

Royal Palm Beach at King’s Academy, 7 p.m.

Seminole Ridge in Pahokee, 7 p.m.

Vero Beach at Palm Beach Gardens, 7 p.m.

Olympic Heights at Somerset Canyons, 2:00 p.m.

John Paul II at the Fort Lauderdale-Westminster Academy, 4:00 p.m.

Wed 1/15

Miami Dade in Benjamin, 3:30 p.m.

Fort Lauderdale-Cardinal Gibbons in Boca Raton, 6:00 p.m.

John Carroll at Inlet Grove, 6:00 p.m.

100 years of Jupiter, 6.30 p.m.

Wellington at Olympic Heights, 7 p.m.

Glades Central in Palm Beach Central, 8:00 p.m.

SLAM at Palm Beach Lakes, 5 p.m.

John I. Leonard in Santaluces, 8 p.m.

Wellington at Suncoast, 6:00 p.m.

Palm League playoff at Oxbridge

North Broward v. Gulliver, 7:30 p.m.

Pine Crest v. Oxbridge, 5:30 p.m.

Thu 1/16

Park Vista at the American Heritage, 7 p.m.

Benjamin at Berean Christian, 4 p.m.

Dwyer with Cardinal Newman, 6 p.m.

Spanish River at Deerfield Beach, 7 p.m.

King’s Academy in Forest Hill, 5:00 p.m.

Glades Day at Glades Central, 5 p.m.

South Fork on Jupiter, 6:00 p.m.

Atlantic Christian at Jupiter Christian, 4 p.m.

Seminole Ridge in Martin County, 6:00 p.m.

Clewiston in Pahokee, 5:30 p.m.

Somerset Canyons at Slam Palm Beach, 4pm

Royal Palm Beach in West Boca Raton, 6:00 p.m.

Jensen Beach in Wellington, 6 p.m.

Fri 17.01

Atlantic at Glades Central, 6.30 p.m.

Lake Worth at Inlet Grove, 6:00 p.m.

Somerset Prep at Jupiter Christian, 4 p.m.

Olympic heights at the King’s Academy, 6:00 p.m.

Palm Beach Central at Palm Beach Lakes, 6:00 p.m.

Wellington in Santaluces, 6 p.m.

Boca Raton on the Spanish river, 6:00 p.m.

John I. Leonard at the Suncoast, 6:00 p.m.

Oxbridge Academy in West Boca Raton, 6:00 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

All games at 7:30 p.m. If not known

Mon 1/13

Piney Grove at American Heritage, 6:30 p.m.

Pine School at Lake Worth Christian, 7 p.m.

Pompano Beach-Highlands Christian at Jupiter Christian, 7 p.m.

Davie Posnack Day at Trinity Christian

Tue 1/14

Worth the lake on the Atlantic

Miami Country Day at Benjamin, 7 p.m.

Donna Klein at Boca Raton Christian, 7 p.m.

Palm Beach Central at Boynton Beach

Palm Beach Lakes at Forest Hill

Dreyfoos in Pompano Beach-Highlands Christian, 7 p.m.

Inlet Grove at Jupiter Christian, 7 p.m.

Seminole Ridge at King’s Academy, 7:00 p.m.

Glades Day at Lake Worth Christian, 7 p.m.

Dwyer at Martin County

St. Andrews in Oxbridge, 7 p.m.

Boca Raton in Park Vista

FAU in Royal Palm Beach, 7 p.m.

North Broward Prep in Saint John Paul II, 7 p.m.

John I. Leonard at Santaluces

Franklin Academy on the Spanish river, 7 p.m.

Cardinal Newman in Somerset Canyons, 7 p.m.

Palm Beach Gardens on the Treasure Coast

Berean Christian at Trinity Christian, 7 p.m.

Jupiter in Wellington

Olympic heights at West Boca Raton

Village Academy in Yeshiva

Wed 1/15

Wellington in Boca Raton

Jupiter at the centenary, 7 p.m.

Clewiston on Glades Day

Thu 1/16

King’s Academy at Berean Christian

Elite Academy at Boynton Beach

Village Academy in Donna Klein, 5:30 p.m.

Boca Raton Christian at Grandview Prep, 5 p.m.

Dreyfoos at the Morningside Academy, 6 p.m.

Martin County at Olympic Heights

Inlet Grove at Pahokee

Cardinal Newman with John Paul II, 7 p.m.

Sunny coast at Santaluces

Fri 17.01

Master Academy at Atlantic Christian, 7 p.m.

Oxbridge Academy at Benjamin, 7 p.m.

Grandview Prep in Boca Raton, 7 p.m.

FAU in Boca Raton Christian, 7 p.m.

Spanish river at Cardinal Newman, 7 p.m.

Palm Beach Lakes at Dwyer

Park Vista at Jacksonville Invitational

Palm Beach Central at John I. Leonard

King’s Academy at Jupiter Christian, 7 p.m.

Somerset Prep at Lake Worth Christian, 7 p.m.

St. Andrews on Miami Country Day, 6:00 p.m.

Santaluces on Olympic heights

American heritage at Royal Palm Beach

Fort Lauderdale-Pine Crest at Saint John Paul II, 7 p.m.

Boynton Beach in Somerset Canyons, 7 p.m.

Morningside Christian at Trinity Christian, 7 p.m.

Inlet Grove in Wellington

Seminole Ridge at West Boca Raton

Forest Hill at the MLK tournament

Lake Worth at the Inspire MLK Tournament (Tallahassee)

MLK Shootout (Jacksonville)

Sat 1/18

Seminole Ridge at Glades Central, 6:00 p.m.

Park Vista at Jacksonville Invitational

Benjamin on Jensen Beach

West Boca Raton at Martin County

Somerset Canyons in Pahokee, 3:30 p.m.

Jupiter in Palm Beach Gardens

Dwyer at the MLK tournament

Forest Hill at the MLK tournament

Lake Worth at the Inspire MLK Tournament (Tallahassee)

Royal Palm Beach at the MLK tournament

MLK Shootout (Jacksonville)

Grandview Prep at the MLK Classic Showcase

Santaluces at Respect Series

GIRLS BASKETBALL

All games at 7:30 p.m. If not known

Mon 1/13

John I. Leonard at Boca Raton

Palm Beach Lakes at Cardinal Newman, 6 p.m.

Royal Palm Beach in Dwyer, 7 p.m.

Monsignor Pace at Jupiter Christian, 4 p.m.

Berean Christian at the King’s Academy, 6:00 p.m.

Boynton Beach on Lake Worth

Pine School at Lake Worth Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Suncoast at Okeechobee

St. Andrews at Oxbridge Academy, 6:00 p.m.

Jupiter in Palm Beach Central, 7 p.m.

Santaluces in the Park Vista

Glades Day in Pahokee, 6:00 p.m.

Seminole Ridge at Palm Beach Gardens

FAU at Fort Lauderdale-Pine Crest, 4:30 p.m.

Franklin Academy on the Spanish River, 6 p.m.

Glades Central in Wellington

Village Academy in West Boca Raton

Tue 1/14

Jupiter Christian at Atlantic Christian, 5 p.m.

Miami Country Day in Benjamin, 5:30 p.m.

West Boca Raton at Boca Raton

Donna Klein at Boca Raton Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Dwyer at Centennial, 7 p.m.

Glades Day at Lake Worth Christian, 5:30 p.m.

North Broward Prep in Saint John Paul II, 5:30 p.m.

Village Academy in Yeshiva, 6 p.m.

Wed 1/15

FAU at Donna Klein, 5 p.m.

John I. Leonard at Forest Hill, 6:30 p.m.

St. Andrews at Grandview Prep, 6 p.m.

Atlantic Ocean at Lake Worth

Boynton Beach in Olympic Heights, 6:00 p.m.

Cardinal Newman at Palm Beach Gardens, 7 p.m.

Park Vista at Seminole Ridge

Wellington on the Spanish river

Jupiter on the sun coast

Thu 1/16

West Boca Raton on the Atlantic

Somerset Key at Berean Christian, 6 p.m.

Village Academy in Donna Klein, 4 p.m.

Park Vista at Forest Hill, 6 p.m.

South Fork on Jupiter, 7 p.m.

Cardinal Newman at the King’s Academy, 6:00 p.m.

Lake Worth Christian at the Morningside Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Santaluce in Palm Beach Central, 7 p.m.

Dwyer in Palm Beach Gardens

Wellington at Royal Palm Beach

Olympic heights on the Spanish river, 7:00 p.m.

Oxbridge Academy at Fort Lauderdale-Westminster Academy, 6 p.m.

Fri 17.01

Master academy at Atlantic Christian, 5.30 p.m.

Oxbridge Academy in Benjamin, 5:30 p.m.

Somerset Canyons at Berean Christian, 7 p.m.

FAU in Boca Raton Christian, 5.30 p.m.

Grandview Prep in Boca Raton, 5:30 p.m.

Dwyer at Boynton Beach, 7 p.m.

John Paul II on Coral Springs Charter, 6:00 p.m.

Sunny coast at Glades Central

Park Vista in Pahokee

King’s Academy at Jupiter Christian, 5:30 p.m.

St. Andrews on Miami Country Day, 4:30 p.m.

Morningside Christian at Trinity Christian, 5 p.m.

Inlet Grove at the Village Academy, 5 p.m.

Palm Beach Lakes at the MLK tournament

Sat 1/18

Vero Beach Master Academy in Boca Raton Christian, 1 p.m.

Palm Beach Lakes at the MLK tournament

Benjamin at the MLK tournament

Grandview Prep at the MLK Showcase

RINGS

Tue 1/14

Suncoast at Jupiter Christian

Wed 1/15

Atlantic Ocean in Palm Beach Lakes

Columbus at Olympic heights

Dwyer Panther Invitational (Spanish River, Lake Worth, St. Andrews)

Thu 1/16

3A Regional Duals Team Wrestling in Wellington

Park Vista in Wellington

Seminole Ridge v Olympic Heights

3A Regional Duals: Palm Beach Gardens at TBA

2A Regional Duals Team Wrestling at Plantation-American Heritage

Suncoast at the Plantation-American Heritage

Okeechobee in Melbourne

1A Regional Duals Team Wrestling at Jensen Beach

Cardinal Gibbons against American Heritage

Stranahan v. Jensen Beach

Fri 17.01

Forest Hill at the Milton-Winter Memorial Invitational St. Cloud

Palm Beach Gardens at Jery Mita Invitational (Pinellas Park)

Central conference meeting in Park Vista (JIL, LW, PV, BB, SANT)

Seminole Ridge at Chase Life Invitational

Sat 1/18

Forest Hill at the Milton-Winter Memorial Invitational St. Cloud

Palm Beach Gardens at Jery Mita Invitational (Pinellas Park)

Seminole Ridge at Chase Life Invitational

GIRLS LIFTING

Tue 1/14

Pine crest prep at Olympic heights

Thu 1/16

Western Conference Meeting in Wellington (PBC, RPB, GC, PAH, SEMR, WELL)

North conference meeting at Jupiter (CN, DWY, PBG, PBL, SUN)

Sat 1/17

Sun coast on Jupiter

CHEERLEADING

Thu 1/16

Competitive cheerleading event in Park Vista

