Check out the schedule after the Super Bowl

BOYS BASKETBALL

All games at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise stated.

Mon, February 3

Olympic heights at Cardinal Newman, 7 p.m.

Jupiter Christian at Glades Central

Palm Beach Gardens at Jupiter, 7 p.m.

Centennial at Palm Beach Central, 7 p.m.

Berean Christian at Royal Palm Beach, 7 p.m.

Yeshiva at Trinity Christian (ECC tournament), 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday February 4th

Mater lakes on American heritage

Grandview Prep in Fort Lauderdale-Calvary Christian, 4 p.m.

Dwyer at Fort Pierce Central, 7 p.m.

Moore Haven at the Glades Central

Inlet Grove at King’s Academy, 7 p.m.

St. Andrew on Lake Worth

Village Academy at Olympic Heights, 7 p.m.

Boca Raton in Palm Beach Lakes

Boynton Beach in Park Vista

John I. Leonard at Royal Palm Beach

John Paul II at the Oxbridge Academy, 7pm

Somerset canyons at Santalcues

Pahokee at Seminole Ridge

Atlantic in Wellington

Wed, February 5th

Palm Beach Gardens at Palm Beach Central

Atlantic Ocean on the Sun Coast

Grandview Prep on Boynton Beach

Thu, February 6th

Somerset Key at American Heritage, 7 p.m.

St. Andrews in Boca Raton

Cardinal Newman’s sunny coast

Royal Palm Beach on Jupiter, 7 p.m.

Atlantic Christian at Jupiter Christian, 7 p.m.

Somerset Canyons at Olympic Heights, 7pm

Seminole Ridge in Palm Beach Central, 7 p.m.

ECC conference with Donna Klein, 4 p.m.

Fri, February 7th

Palm Beach Lakes on the Atlantic

Piney Grove in Boca Raton Christian, 6:00 p.m.

John Paul II at Fort Lauderdale-Calvary Christian, 7 p.m.

Forest Hill at Coconut Creek

Clewiston at Inlet Grove

Jupiter Christian at Jensen Beach, 6.30 p.m.

John Carroll at King’s Academy, 7:00 p.m.

Glades Central on the Seminole Ridge

Pahokee in Somerset Canyons

FAU in Somerset Key, 6.30pm

John I. Leonard on the Spanish river

Boynton Beach in Wellington

American heritage at West Boca Raton

Sat, February 8th

Fort Lauderdale-Calvary Christian in Benjamin, 4 p.m.

Jupiter at Dwyer

Glades Day at Glades Central

Boynton Beach on Lake Worth

Santaluces at Palm Beach Gardens

West Boca Raton in Port St. Lucie, 3:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mon, February 3

District 9-7A

5-centennial at 4-Dwyer, 6 p.m.

6-Fort Pierce Central on 3-Vero Beach, 6:00 p.m.

District 13-6A

5-South Fork in 4-Martin County, 7:00 p.m.

6-West Boca Raton vs. 3-Olympic Heights (in West Boca Raton), 7 p.m.

District 12-3A

5-Cardinal Newman at 4-Jupiter Christian, 7 p.m.

District 13-3A

4-Saint John Paul II in 1-St. Andrews, 5:30 p.m.

3-Yeshiva v. 2-FAU (in St. Andrews), 7 p.m.

Tuesday February 4th

District 11-7A

5-John I. Leonard at 4-Santaluces, 6 p.m.

6-Spanish River at 3-Lake Worth, 7:30 p.m.

District 13-5A

5-Fort Pierce Westwood at 4-Boynton Beach, 7:00 p.m.

6-port St. Lucie at 3-Suncoast, 6 p.m.

District 12-4A

5-Inlet Grove at 4-Glades Central, 5 p.m.

District 13-2A

4-Glades Day v. 1-Atlantic Christian (at Berean Christian), 5 p.m.

3-Berean Christian v. 2-Pine School (at Berean Christian), 7 p.m.

District 14-2A

5-Village Academy vs. 4-Boca Raton Christian (at Lake Worth Christian), 6:00 p.m.

Wed, February 5th

District 9-7A

Centennial / Dwyer winner at 1-Palm Beach Gardens, 5:30 p.m.

Fort Pierce Central / Vero Beach winner v. 2-Treasure Coast (at Palm Beach Gardens), 7 p.m.

District 10-7A

5-Forest Hill at 4-Royal Palm Beach, 6:00 p.m.

6-Wellington at 3-Jupiter, 6 p.m.

District 11-7A

John I. Leonard / Santaluces winner at 1-Boca Raton, 6:00 p.m.

Winner of the Spanish river / lake Worth against 2-Park Vista (in Boca Raton), 7:30 p.m.

District 13-6A

South Fork / Martin County winner v. 1-Seminole Ridge (at Atlantic), 6:00 p.m.

West Boca Raton / Olympic Heights winner on the Atlantic, 7:30 p.m.

District 13-5A

Fort Pierce Westwood / Boynton Beach winner v. 1-Jensen Beach (in Port St. Lucie), 6:00 p.m.

Port St. Lucie / Suncoast winner v. 2-Okeechobee (in Port St. Lucie), 7:30 p.m.

District 12-4A

Semifinals in Labelle, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

District 12-3A

Cardinal Newman / Jupiter Christian Sieger v. 1-Benjamin (at Benjamin), 6 p.m.

Thu, February 6th

District 10-7A

Forest Hill / Royal Palm Beach winners at Palm Beach Lakes, 6:00 p.m.

Wellington / Jupiter against 2-Palm Beach Central, 7:30 p.m.

District 13-6A Final in the Atlantic, 7 p.m.

District 13-3A Finale in St. Andrews, 7:00 p.m.

District 13-2A ​​final at Berean Christian, 7:00 p.m.

District 14-2A

Boca Raton Christian / Village Academy vs. Grandview Prep (at Lake Worth Christian), 5:30 p.m.

3-Trinity Christian at 2-Lake Worth Christian, 7 p.m.

Fri, February 7th

District 9-7A Finale at Palm Beach Gardens, 7:00 p.m.

District 11-7A Finale in Boca Raton, 7 p.m.

District 13-5A Finale in Port St. Lucie, 7 p.m.

District 12-3A Finale in Benjamin, 7 p.m.

District 14-2A Finale at Lake Worth Christian, 7:00 p.m.

Sat, February 8th

District 10-7A Finale in Palm Beach Lakes, 4:00 p.m.

BOY’S FOOTBALL

Mon, February 3

7A District 10

Palm Beach Lakes at John I. Leonard, 6.30 p.m.

Forest Hill in Palm Beach Central, 6:00 p.m.

3A District 11

Cardinal Newman in Pahokee, 5:30 p.m.

Tue, Feb 4

7A District 10

2-Jupiter against TBA (at John I. Leonard), 5 p.m.

1-Wellington v. TBA (with John I. Leonard), 7 p.m.

7A District 11

3-Spanish River v. 4-Park Vista, 6 p.m. (in Boca Raton)

1-Boca Raton v. TBA, 8 p.m.

4A District 13

4-Glades Central at 1-North Broward Prep, 5 p.m.

2A District 14

4-Boca Raton Christian at 1-Westminster Academy, 7 p.m.

Wed, February 5th

6A District 13

2-Seminole Ridge v. TBA, 6 p.m. (in Royal Palm Beach)

1-Royal Palm Beach against TBA, 8 p.m.

5A District 14

2-Boynton Beach vs. TBA, 5:00 p.m. (in Port St. Lucie)

1-Suncoast v. TBA, 7 p.m. (in Port St. Lucie)

3A District 11

3-Oxbridge at 2-Benjamin, 5 p.m.

1-King’s Academy v. 1-TBA, 7 p.m.

2A District 8

3-Jupiter Christian in 2-St. Edwards, 6 p.m.

Thu, February 6th

3A District 12 Finale at American Heritage, 6:00 p.m.

7A District 10 Finale at John I. Leonard, 6:00 p.m.

7A District 11 – Boca Raton Finale, 7pm

4A District 13 Finale at North Broward Prep, 7 p.m.

Fri, February 7th

6A District 13 Finale at Royal Palm Beach, 7pm

5A District 14 – Final at Port St. Lucie, 7 p.m.

3A District 11 Finale in Benjamin, 6:00 p.m.

2A District 8 Final at St. Edward’s, 6:00 p.m.

2A District 14 Finale in Westminster, 7 p.m.

GIRLS FOOTBALL

Mon, February 3

4A District 13

3-Dreyfoos v. 2-Jensen Beach, 7 p.m. (at North Broward Prep)

Tuesday February 4th

7A District 11

5-Lake Worth v. 4-Santaluces (on the Spanish river), 6 p.m.

7A District 10

2-Jupiter against TBA, 5 p.m. (in Palm Beach Central)

1-Wellington v. TBA, 7 p.m. (in Palm Beach Central)

6A District 13

1-Olympic Heights v. TBA, 6 p.m.

3-Royal Palm Beach at 2-Seminole Ridge, 6 p.m.

4A District 13

3-Dreyfoos v. 2-Jensen Beach, 6 p.m. (at North Broward Prep)

3A District 11

3-Cardinal Newman vs. 2-Benjamin, 5 p.m. (Oxbridge Academy)

4-King’s Academy at 1-Oxbridge, 7:00 p.m.

2A District 8

3-Glades Day v. 2-Jupiter Christian, 3:00 p.m. (in St. Edward’s)

Wed, February 5th

7A District 11

3-Park Vista v. 2-Spanish River, 6:00 p.m.

1-Boca Raton v. TBA, 8 p.m.

3A District 12 Finale at American Heritage, 6:00 p.m.

Thursday February 6th

7A District 10 Finale in Palm Beach Central, 6:00 p.m.

6A District 13 Finale in Olympic Heights, 6:00 p.m.

4A District 13 Finale at North Broward Prep, 5 p.m.

3A District 11 Finale at Oxbridge Academy, 7 p.m.

Fri, February 7th

7A District 11 – Boca Raton Finale, 7pm

2A District 8 Final at St. Edward’s, 4:00 p.m.

RINGS

Thursday February 6th

Seminole Ridge at Suncoast, 5 p.m.

Fri, February 7th

Palm Beach County Hall of Fame tournament in Santalcues, 3:00 p.m.

Sat, February 8th

Palm Beach County Hall of Fame tournament in Santalcues, 8 a.m.

WATER POLO

Sat., February 8th

Palm Beach Jamboree at Boca Raton

