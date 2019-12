advertisement

Check out this week’s sports program in Palm Beach County

BOYS BASKETBALL

30th of December

RSA Palm Beach Holiday Shoot-out in Santaluces, 10 a.m., 11.30 a.m., 1 p.m., 2.30 p.m.

Holiday classics of the Palm Beaches

In Benjamin, 10 a.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

At Jupiter Christian, 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

In the Palm Beach Gardens, 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Palm Beach / Broward Challenge

North Broward Prep v. Dwyer (in Palm Beach Gardens), 6:00 p.m.

Coral Springs Charter against Village Academy (at Jupiter Christian), 8 p.m.

December 31

RSA Palm Beach Holiday shootout in Santaluces

Losers bracket, 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Winner bracket, 1.00 p.m., 2.30 p.m.

January 1st

RSA Palm Beach Holiday shootout in Santaluces

Losers bracket, 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Semifinals 1 p.m.

Championship, 2:30 p.m.

Jan 2

Hebrew Academy in Yeshiva, 7 p.m.

Palm Beach Central holiday tournament

Spanish River v. Hughes, 3:00 p.m.

Collegiate v. Fort Pierce Central, 4:30 p.m.

Royal Palm Beach v. Jensen Beach, 6 p.m.

Somerset v. Palm Beach Central, 7:30 p.m.

Forest Hill New Year’s tournament

West Broward vs. Coconut Creek, 3:00 p.m.

Palm Beach Gardens v Miami Braddock, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Worth v. Inlet Grove, 6 p.m.

PG Academy v Forest Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Jan 3

Palm Beach Central holiday tournament

Loser’s Bracket, 3:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Winner bracket, 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Forest Hill New Year’s tournament

Loser’s Bracket, 3:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Winner bracket, 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Suncoast Charger Classic

Park Vista v. Daytona-Mainland, 1 a.m.

Oldsmar Christian v. Westminster Academy, 2:30 p.m.

Palm Beach Lakes vs. Hollywood Chaminade Madonna, 4:00 p.m.

Edgewater v. Dwyer, 5:30 p.m.

Suncoast v. Palatka, 7 p.m.

Jan 4

Palm Beach Central holiday tournament

Loser’s bracket, 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Semifinals, 1.30 p.m.

Championship, 4.30 p.m.

Forest Hill New Year’s tournament

Loser’s bracket, 3 p.m., 4.30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Championship game, 7:30 p.m.

Suncoast Charger Classic

Hollywood Chaminade Madonna vs. Oldsmar Christian, 1 p.m.

Palatka v. Park Vista, 2:15 p.m.

Westminster Academy vs. Edgewater, 4:00 p.m.

Dwyer v Stranahan, 5:30 p.m.

Martin County v. Suncoast, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

30th of December

Holiday classics of the Palm Beaches

At Benjamin, 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

At Jupiter Christian, 10 a.m., 12 a.m. and 2 p.m.

In the Palm Beach Gardens at 10:00 p.m., 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Jan 2

Hebrew Academy in Yeshiva, 5:30 p.m.

Jan 3

Seminole Ridge at New Year’s SUTS showcase in Coral Springs

FAU in Clewiston, 7 p.m.

Lady Cobras Invitational in Park Vista

Suncoast v. Wellington, 2 p.m.

Boca Raton vs. Schoolhouse Prep, 4 p.m.

John I. Leonard vs. Park Vista, 6:00 p.m.

Jan 4

Seminole Ridge at New Year’s SUTS showcase in Coral Springs

Lady Cobras Invitational in Park Vista

Boca Raton vs. Suncoast, 8 a.m.

School house preparation against John I. Leonard, 10 a.m.

Wellington v. Park Vista, 12 p.m.

Semi-finals, 2 p.m., 4 p.m.

Championship game, 6 p.m.

RINGS

January 3-4

Jupiter Christian at Somerset Academy Scuffle

