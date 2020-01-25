advertisement

Around 200 survivors of Auschwitz-Birkenau will have a message for the world on Monday for the last time on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the National Socialist extermination camp.

“We have a dark foreboding because we know,” is the motto of this year’s meeting, as new waves of anti-Semitism, populism and nationalist extremism spread in Europe and the world.

In the efforts of some countries to rearrange their responsibility for war or to put Holocaust horror into perspective, the urgent warning of the last eyewitnesses is clear: Beware of the beginnings.

When the gas chambers from Auschwitz are over, the beginnings are 570 km northeast: a magnificent villa that shines in the flat winter sun and lies on the banks of the calm Wannsee outside of Berlin.

Despite decades of “never again” campaigns and awareness campaigns, there have been a number of high-profile anti-Semitic attacks in recent years

On January 20, 1942, 15 high-ranking Nazi officials and bureaucrats gathered here during a brisk 90-minute breakfast meeting to rationalize efforts to murder the Jews in Europe.

“The meeting was carried out very quickly and with a lot of courtesy, the waiters served cognac,” recalled Adolf Eichmann during his trial in Israel in 1960. He became a logistician for what he called the “killing business” and kept minutes of the meeting , All copies of it should be destroyed.

“European Jewish question”

A copy has been preserved and is kept in the State Department. Villa visitors can see a facsimile detailing ”. , , This final solution to the European Jewish question takes into account 11 million Jews. “

This week, a new 2 million euro exhibition was unveiled in the Wannsee Villa, which sheds new light on the blueprint for the Holocaust. The exhibition is a complete departure from its predecessor, which many visitors criticize as text-heavy and repulsive.

Museum director Hans-Christian Jasch says the goal is now to encourage visitors to stay longer and to think about the fact that the Holocaust was not just a top-down endeavor.

“There was a high level of social participation,” he said. “There are many motives documenting how ordinary people were involved in the murder of Jews.”

Just as the orders were not carried out in isolation, the new exhibition illuminates the “beneficial political climate” for anti-Semitism at the time, which enabled persecution of ethnic minorities and the Jewish population.

In addition to the new exhibition, the conference museum Wannsee offers a new seminar program for a large number of visitor groups, from the police to the nurse, to discuss how to react to ethical questions and abuse of power in their working life today.

Éva Pusztai-Fahidi watched the opening of the new exhibition with a suspicious look. The 95-year-old survivor from Auschwitz suggested that the Hungarian Jews in their homeland be “hypnotized” by the Nazis. Even when discriminatory anti-Jewish laws came into effect that restricted their rights and pushed them out of society, they could not believe the impending danger.

Gas chambers and flame throwers

Although she converted to Catholicism, she was rounded up with her parents and sister and arrived in Auschwitz on July 1, 1944.

She was the only one in her family who survived. In total, she lost 49 relatives. It took 59 years for her to talk about her hellish experiences.

“The SS drove people with flamethrowers into the gas chambers, people knew they were about to die and tried to fight and howled a lot,” she said. “The dogs barked and the SS aimed them at the people. There were many children, so many children. “

Shortly before the anniversary of Monday, there is a burden over Germany. Despite decades of “never again” campaigns and awareness-raising campaigns, the extreme right-wing alternative for Germany has emerged in recent years and a number of well-known anti-Semitic attacks have been carried out: on Jewish school children, on young men with Kippa Berlin, at a rabbi in Hamburg and more.

In October last year, a 27-year-old German killed two people in the eastern part of Halle when he tried to gain access to the city synagogue during Yom Kippur’s ceremonies. Only luck and a reinforced door kept him from sparing Germany a bloodbath.

Like many other survivors, Éva Pusztai-Fahidi is ambivalent about the direction of the world before the Auschwitz anniversary on Monday.

“In many ways, my generation, and especially the survivors, were better prepared for the dangers,” she said. “I know that as soon as it starts somewhere, it ends up in a crematorium.”

