Courier Intell sports staff

Wednesday

January 8, 2020 at 10:30 p.m.

Bucks County High School Boys basketball roundup: January 8th

Palisades 67, Bangor 57: Zach Duke scored 16 points and the pirates dropped 12 3-point points to beat Bangor for the first time in 15 seasons. The pirates (6-4, 2-3 Colonial League) defeated Bangor 26:19 in the crucial fourth quarter.

Bobby Snyder added 16 points, Liam Carey 13 and Caleb Johnson 12 points for Palisades.

Central Bucks East 69, New Hope-Solebury 57: Joe Jackman scored 34 points and the Patriots used a 22-3 round of 16 to shake off the slow starts in a non-league game on Wednesday.

East hit seven threes at night, including three each from Jackman and Chris Charlton (13 points). Jackman also had four rebounds and three steals.

New Hope was led by Alex Walinski with 21 points, Mike Borys with 14.

George School 63, Pennington School 46: Jack Vreeswyk and Dwayne Jones each scored 18 points for the nonleague win. Vreeswyk had four 3-pointers.

Nazim Pierre had 10 points and Jordan Miller eight.

Archbishop Wood 67, Cardinal O’Hara 63: Daeshon Shepherd and Jaylen Stinson each scored 16 points when the Vikings remained undefeated in the Catholic League of Philadelphia.

Rahsool Diggins added 14 points and Marcus Randolph had 10 for the Vikings.

