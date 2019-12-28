advertisement

Palisades 76, Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 75: Bobby Snyder and Liam Carey led the pirates with 18 points each. Brandon Fox was next at 14, while Brandon Moan added 11 points.

Souderton 54, Neshaminy 49: The Indians, who led 38:27 after three quarters, scored 22:11 points in the last eight minutes, but were able to complete the victory.

Damon McGovern approached Neshaminy with 15 points, Kyle Saglimben and Jimmy MacDonald with 10 points each.

advertisement

Governor Mifflin 63, Pennridge 55: The Rams, who were only two points behind at half-time with 22:20, were exceeded in the third quarter with 18: 8 and could not recover.

Christian Guldin led Pennridge with 19 points, while Trent Fisher added a dozen.

Northampton 82, Quakertown 55: Matt Catalono and Kayden Roley each had 12 points, but it wasn’t enough on Friday.

Central Bucks East 75, Grant County 67: Central Bucks East opened the Cactus Jam tournament in Phoeniz with an overtime win over Grant County, Kentucky.

The Patriots, who reached the tournament semi-finals on Saturday, won the extra session 13: 5 against Grant County to secure the win.

The Patriots, who combined 19 of 24 free throws compared to only 5 out of 8 free throws for Grant County, were led by Joe Jackman’s high 27-point score. Jackman also snapped six rebounds.

Jason Markowitz, who lost a team’s top four 3-point points, ended the race with 15 points. Jack Hamilton added 11 points, with all arriving in the fourth quarter. He also snatched seven rebounds.

Tyler Young contributed 10 points to the win and Anthony Giordano had eight team-level rebounds.

Holy Ghost Prep 66, Harry S. Truman 45: Tyler Mish scored 12 of his 22 top-performing points in the fourth quarter when Holy Ghost withdrew from Truman in the opening round of the Jack Schott Memorial Holiday tournament at Holy Ghost.

Steve Elliott also scored 12 points for the Firebirds and Steve Cianci 11 points. Jack McDermott and John Armentani each scored eight points.

Truman was led by Ethan Flail, who scored nine points, and Antonio Carr, who had eight points, all of whom came in the second half.

Holy Ghost will face Central Bucks South in the championship game on Friday, while Truman and John Bartram play in third place.

advertisement