Gaza – Palestinians in Gaza will spread protests along the fortified border with Israel, factions in the belt said on Thursday, marking a sustained ban between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas Islamic rulers along the volatile border.

For nearly 20 months, Palestinians have been holding weekly demonstrations called the “Great March of Return” that have often become violent as people throw rocks and bombs at Israeli troops responding by firing live fire.

Gaza medical officials say 214 Palestinians have been killed since Friday’s protests began in March 2018. At that time, an Israeli soldier was shot dead by a Palestinian sniper at the border during demonstrations.

However, the protests have ended in recent months. Analysts attribute the collapse to diplomatic efforts by Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations to ensure a wider escalation between Israel and Hamas.

The National Supreme Committee, a collection of Gaza-based factions and civil society organizations organizing the protests, said there would be a protest this Friday but that demonstrations thereafter would be held monthly and on national occasions.

Protesters have called for an end to a security blockade imposed on Gaza by Israel and Egypt, and for Palestinians to have the right to return to the land from which their families fled or were forced to flee during Israel’s founding. in 1948.

Israel opposes any such return, saying it would eliminate its Jewish majority.

Israel seized Gaza in a 1967 war and pulled out its settlers and troops in 2005. He says its blockade is needed to stop weapons from reaching Hamas, which fought three wars with Israel and fired thousands of rockets into it. in the past decade. (Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Editing by Rami Ayub and Hugh Lawson)

