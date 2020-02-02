advertisement

CAIRO – The Palestinian Authority has cut all ties to the United States and Israel, including security relations, after rejecting a Middle East peace plan presented by U.S. President Donald Trump, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Saturday.

Abbas was in Cairo to speak to the Arab League, which supported the Palestinians in their opposition to Trump’s plan.

The blueprint calls for the creation of a demilitarized Palestinian state.

“We have informed the Israeli side … that there will be no relationship with them and the United States at all, including security ties,” said Abbas at the one-day emergency meeting that was called to discuss Trump’s plan.

Israeli officials had no immediate comment on his statements.

Israel and the Palestinian Authority security forces have long worked together to monitor areas of the occupied West Bank that are under Palestinian control. The PA also has intelligence cooperation agreements with the CIA.

Abbas also said he refused to discuss the plan with Trump over the phone or even get a copy of it to study.

“Trump asked me to speak to him on the phone, but I said” no “and he wanted to send me a letter … but I refused him,” he said.

Abbas said he did not want Trump to say that he, Abbas, had been consulted.

He repeated his “complete” rejection of the Trump plan presented on Tuesday. “I will not have it recorded in my story that I sold Jerusalem,” he said.

He added that although he refused to consider the plan, he wanted to submit an alternative proposal to the UN Security Council. “We are not nihilists,” he said.

Jerusalem

The blueprint also suggests that the United States recognize Israeli settlements on occupied land in the West Bank and Jerusalem as the indivisible capital of Israel. The capital of the State of Palestine will be Al-Quds according to the White House plan.

“Jerusalem will remain united and remain the capital of Israel, while the capital of the State of Palestine will be Al-Quds and include areas in East Jerusalem,” the plan said. Al-Quds is the Arabic name for Jerusalem.

“Israel has agreed to a four-year land ban to ensure the possibility of a two-state solution,” the plan also said.

The Arab League Foreign Ministers meeting in Cairo said the plan did not meet the Palestinian minimum requirements and the League would not cooperate with the United States on implementation.

Ministers referred to Palestinian law to create a future state based on the land that had conquered and occupied Israel in the 1967 Middle East war, with East Jerusalem as the capital in the final communique.

Foreign ministers from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, three close allies in the United States, and Iraq, Lebanon, and other countries said there could be no peace if Palestinian rights to establish a state in the areas before 1967 were not recognized.

After Trump unveiled his plan, some Arab powers had emerged despite historical support for the Palestinians to show openness to dialogue about the plan.

Three Gulf states – Oman, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates – attended the White House meeting where Trump announced his plan alongside Netanyahu.

By Omar Fahmy and Ulf Laessing. With additional reporting from Epoch Times staff.

