US President Donald Trump launched his “ultimate deal” for peace in the Middle East and said the detailed 80-page proposal is a “realistic two-state solution” that Israel has already agreed to use as the basis for the negotiations would have.

“Today Israel is making a big step towards peace,” Trump said at a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu at the White House. “I was not chosen to do small things or avoid big problems,” he added in a speech that was supported by cheers and applause from the audience.

In a series of sometimes contradicting statements, Mr. Trump said the plan would:

– Establishment of Jerusalem as the “undivided” capital of Israel, but with a potential Palestinian capital in the eastern parts of the city.

– Recognize Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territory as part of the country.

– Offer the future opportunity for a Palestinian statehood that would be “more than double Palestinian territory” without specifying which territory it referred to.

– Creation of “one million” new jobs for Palestinians and tripling of their territory’s GDP.

In his comments, Netanyahu went further, saying that Trump’s plan recognizes Israeli sovereignty over other large areas of Palestinian territory and would try to completely disarm the militant group Hamas.

“It is a great plan for Israel, it is a great plan for peace,” he said. Netanyahu said critically that the “status quo” of Israeli control over the Palestinian Territories would remain until an agreement was reached that he had expected for years.

He added to Mr. Trump: “You were the greatest friend Israel ever had in the White House.”

Arab leaders

However, the Palestinian leaders were not present at the launch. You have long dismissed Mr. Trump as biased and preventively rejected his proposal.

U.S. officials tried to get support for the plan from Arab countries, and ambassadors from the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Oman were present on Tuesday. However, representatives from Middle Eastern countries who were vital to past peace efforts – Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Jordan – did not attend.

Mr. Trump invited Mr. Netanyahu and his main domestic opponent, Benny Gantz, to the White House this week to discuss the proposal. Israeli politicians will face each other in an election on March 2, and Washington wanted to ensure that the plan is implemented regardless of the outcome.

Mr. Gantz later said the plan was a “significant and historic milestone” that he would work to implement if elected.

Earlier this week Saeb Erekat, secretary general of the Palestinian Liberation Organization, called this “hoax”. The Palestinian Ambassador to the UK, Husam Zomlot, said it was “fraud in every way”.

Mr. Trump and the plan’s chief architect, his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, have postponed the official launch many times since they first started developing to help his ally, Mr. Netanyahu.

The 70-year-old Israeli head of state faces three charges of corruption and an unsafe campaign in just over a month. On Tuesday, he reluctantly dropped a request for parliamentary immunity after it turned out he wasn’t going to get enough votes.

protests

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said the plan had more to do with Trump and Netanyahu’s legal problems than peace. “This is a plan to protect Trump from impeachment and Netanyahu from prison. It is not a Middle East peace plan, ”he said.

On Tuesday there were small protests in the occupied West Bank. Young people burned tires on the street. Larger rallies are planned for Wednesday.

Ahmed Shafiq, a master student, said in Gaza that he felt uncomfortable. “There is nothing I can do to reject this plan. There is talk of depriving all rights. Nobody helps us. We feel alone, ”he said.

“I am not against peace, but what is being talked about is not peace. No peace is imposed on people. “

The two main Palestinian political groups, rivals Hamas and Fatah, agreed to hold a rare emergency meeting on Tuesday evening, but it was unclear what impact this could have.

The Trump administration has profiled itself as the most pro-Israeli country in the country’s history, especially among a large number of the evangelical voters in the United States who are passionate about supporting the Jewish state. Washington has already made a number of historical changes in the region.

It reversed its policies for decades by not advocating the internationally supported two-state solution. It also recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, cut millions of dollars in aid to Palestinians, and announced that it would no longer consider Israeli settlements in occupied territory to be “contrary to international law.”

“Big risk”

While it was rumored that the plan would favor settlers, a delegation of leaders from the settlements who traveled to Washington with Mr. Netanyahu complained that no land should be allowed to Palestinians, even if it was territorially dissolved and without an army or airport ,

It goes without saying that Washington has no intention of pushing the Palestinians too hard to accept the plan. By publishing a series of detailed proposals that are strikingly cheap for Israeli ultra-nationalists, the country’s right-wing government is likely to be encouraged to take steps that were long considered taboo.

A number of British charities, including Medical Aid for Palestinians and Care International UK, released a joint letter a few hours before the announcement, pointing out that Palestinian rights were at great risk.

“There is a great risk that the so-called” peace plan “, which will be published shortly, will lead to the formal annexation of the Palestinian country, the permanent occupation of Israel and the denial of the Palestinians’ right to collective self-determination.” the letter said. – Guardian

