Palestinians and US leaders blame each other for a wave of violence when mourners gathered in the occupied West Bank to bury a Palestinian police officer who was shot during the unrest, and Israel has security from the Muslims Friday prayers tightened.

Tensions were high one day after the death of two Palestinians and the wounding of 16 Israelis during Palestinian anger over US President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan, which was revealed last week alongside the Israeli Prime Minister.

A funeral was held on Friday in the West Bank village of Azzun for a Palestinian police officer who had been shot in Jenin the day before.

The Palestinian authorities said he was killed by Israeli shots. Israeli officials said nothing and the Israeli media reported that he was accidentally shot by troops.

The Palestinians have rejected the peace plan that would give Israel most of what it was looking for in decades of conflict, including the controversial Holy City of Jerusalem and almost all of the occupied country on which it built settlements.

Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat said Washington was to blame for the unrest that has occurred since the plan was unveiled.

“Those who implement plans to annex and legalize occupation and settlements are really responsible for deepening violence and counterviolence,” he said.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will go to the UN Security Council with a “real peace plan”, Erekat said.

Trump’s senior advisor, Jared Kushner, the chief architect of the US plan, has repeatedly denounced the Palestinian leadership, a pause of decades of diplomacy, when Washington tried to act as a neutral broker. On Thursday, he blamed Abbas for the violence.

“I think he has a responsibility,” said Kushner on Thursday after informing the United Nations Security Council ambassadors.

“He calls for days of anger and said that before he even saw the plan.”

The Israeli police said the security chiefs met late Thursday and decided to increase security “across the country, focusing on Jerusalem.”

A police statement accused the Palestinians of causing unrest and pointed to the danger of unrest during Friday prayers at the holy site in Jerusalem, known to the Jews as the Temple Mount and the Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary.

Originally published as a Palestinian, United States Violent Debt Game

