Queensland Prime Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk has called on the federal government to stop flights from China as coronavirus deaths increase.

It comes after the Trump administration announced that the U.S. is suspending the entry of foreigners who have traveled to China in the past 14 days.

It also reroutes flights from China to a handful of airports.

Ms. Palaszczuk told reporters in Brisbane on Saturday that she “supports recommendations regarding no further inbound flights until the virus is contained.”

“I don’t often agree with Donald Trump, but on this occasion I agree with the US authorities that I believe that we should take all possible measures to combat this virus,” she added.

A spokesman for Prime Minister Scott Morrison said national security officials would hear from Chief Medical Officer Professor Brendan Murphy in Sydney on Saturday.

Chinese state media reports that 259 people died from coronavirus and 11,791 cases were registered, while a fourth case was confirmed in Victoria.

The over 20-year-old woman from Melbourne fell ill two days after her return from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, last Saturday.

On Friday, Ms. Palaszczuk accused the federal government of withholding information that the government needed to contact travelers who had come to Queensland from China.

She said officials had started handing over more data.

In the meantime, a 44-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman from Hubei Province are recovering in a stable condition at the Gold Coast University Hospital.

Seven other members of their travel group remain in quarantine.

The Chinese women’s soccer team, which is quarantined at The Westin Brisbane hotel, has found no symptoms of the virus.

A Qantas passenger plane is ready to evacuate Australians stranded in the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak once Chinese officials agree to the plan.

Originally published as Palaszczuk, it calls for a stopover for flights to China

