If you haven’t noticed, the golf style is cool again. In fact, we have devoted many centimeters to the brands and collaborations that have completely redefined the standards and limits of course style, particularly in recent years. From Nike and their collaboration with Off-White and Stone Island to emerging brands like Malbon, getting into the game has never been a more fashionable time.

After Palace has successfully tried to bring a little of its distinctive aesthetic to the sports of football and tennis, it is now launching its unique brand of enthusiastic, thoroughly British skate streetwear, announcing the latest in a long line of Partnerships with adidas to bring Palace brand equipment on track.

Palace used the somewhat mischievous British multiple winner Sir Nick Faldo to tease the first start. In a sham studio, the golfer-based broadcaster is shown on the screen discussing the difference between American and British statements by the legendary sports brand. “Do you say AH-dee-daz in America? In the UK we say AH-dee-daz, not ah-DEE-das,” he quips.

So far we know almost nothing about what the collection will actually look like. Palace’s Instagram post reveals the signature font incorporated into a new golf ball logo, while the adidas Palace crossover logo has neon accents – which could suggest a redux of CODECHAOS ‘new shoe from Three stripes is in the works. Apart from that, you can expect unique golf pieces, from polos to golf pants, but we hope that Palace will have the free hand to have as much fun as possible.

Speculation about when and where the collection will fall is still very open. It is likely that the collection will be available in streetwear stores, and it is also likely that adidas will have at least one of its professionals wear the collection in a top-class competition – most likely in the United States, where the major tournaments of the PGA Tour take place still in progress. To see how Dustin Johnson rocks the collection, for example, would surely be an unforgettable sight.

adidas has only confirmed that the collection will be available “shortly”, but we will be sure to provide you with further details about the collaboration as it appears. Visit the adidas website for more information.

