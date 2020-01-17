advertisement

Pakistani all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez Friday said he would retire from international cricket later this year after the Twenty20 World Cup to end his career positively.

The 38-year-old was called up to Pakistan’s Twenty20 series against Bangladesh on Thursday, which started in Lahore on January 24.

Since his debut on a tour of England in 2003, Hafeez has been one of Pakistan’s key players – in all three formats, as a top level batsman and as a practical off-spinner.

However, his career was marked by questions about the legality of his bowling action, which was reported three times at international matches. He was also not allowed to bowl for 12 months in 2015.

Hafeez, who was referred to as a “professor” because of his knowledge of the game, said he liked to play for Pakistan.

“It was a privilege,” he told the media.

“I want to participate in the Twenty20 World Cup and then leave the Pakistani national team.”

Hafeez retired from testing in December 2018 after playing 55 tests. He was more successful in limited formats, scoring 6,614 runs and taking 139 gates in 218 one-day caps.

His last ODI was during the World Championship (50 overs) in England last year and he has not been selected for this format since then.

His record in 89 Twenty20 international matches is 54 gates and 1,908 runs.

“I played for Pakistan for 17 years and did my best. Sometimes I missed my bowling, ”said Hafeez, who was captain of Pakistan in 29 20 caps. He won 17 and lost 11 with a tie.

The Twenty20 World Cup will take place in Australia from October to November this year.

