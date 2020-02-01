advertisement

Pakistan will consider the latest episode of its long cricket rivalry with its neighbor India to be a “normal game,” said batsman Mohammad Huraira on Friday before the semi-finals of the U19 World Cup.

Huraira hit 64 out of 76 balls on Friday when Pakistan easily chased 190 balls in the quarter-finals of the youth tournament against Afghanistan.

Next, there will be a duel against India in Potchefstroom on Tuesday with a place in the final.

“The rivalry between India and Pakistan has always been there,” said Huraira.

“There will be a little bit more pressure, but we’ll get used to it. If I play myself, I will try to play it like a normal game and we look forward to it. “

India is the defending champion and has won the U19 title four times.

Pakistan was champion twice in a row in 2004 and 2006.

It defeated India in the 2006 final in Colombo, where it defeated its rivals by just 71 and pursued a modest goal of 109.

On Friday, Pakistan won 53 balls in Benoni, but Huraira’s innings ended controversially and were “mancaded” by Afghan bowler Noor Ahmad.

Afghan captain Farhan Zakhil admitted after his team’s six goal defeat that he might not have used the tactics if he had been in a better position.

“At that time, we realized we had to do something else to put pressure on Pakistan,” Zakhil told ESPNcricinfo. “To be honest, it wasn’t in the spirit of the game.”

However, Huraira admitted that he was responsible for leaving his crease.

“I should have been in the fold and I’ll learn from the mistake. I will make sure that it is not repeated again. “

India reached the semi-finals on Tuesday with a 74-run win against Australia and maintained its perfect record in the tournament after winning all three group games.

The second semi-final will take place on Thursday in Potchefstroom in Bangladesh against New Zealand.

