January 7, 2020 Johnna Crider

Fawad Chaudhry, federal science and technology minister of Pakistan, has a message for Elon Musk: “Dear Elon Musk, your next destination may be Pakistan, where 68 percent of the world’s population live within a 3.5-hour radius from Islamabad,” he shared on Twitter.

Dear @elonmusk, your next destination may be Pak, 68% of the world’s population live within a 3.5 hour radius from Isld, we offer ten years tax exemption and custom free import for factory settings, no other country offers possible, plus we are worlds 3rd largest freelance software exporters https://t.co/CkHznHAQ1P

– Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 5, 2020

There is even an offer on the table for Tesla – a 10-year tax-free facility and customs-free import for the factory. This is actually pretty great if you look at it from the perspective of a business owner.

There are some comments on the minister’s tweet that Osama bin Laden calls – the truth is that no country is 100% without a past, and I believe that as a world we can grow to love each other and love each other. Yes, Pakistan has a little history, but Elon’s influence is felt worldwide and I believe that his mentality should be embraced globally.

The people of Pakistan would certainly benefit from having a Tesla factory, and perhaps having a factory there and selling Tesla vehicles could bring electric vehicles to places in the region that desperately need and help with neighborhood relations in that regard. Remember that the mission is to accelerate the transition of the world to sustainable energy. For Tesla to do that, factories must be located in many places in the world. Pakistan’s tax incentive, as offered by Minister Chaudhry, now makes it a more attractive place.

Minister Chaudhry also mentioned something else. Pakistan is the third largest exporter of freelance software. In other words, Pakistan has a lot to offer Tesla on the technological side of the coin.

In a New York Times opinion piece in 2015, Bina Shah wrote about Pakistan’s potential to become the next software hub. She writes that the Pakistani I.T. sector “cuts a niche for itself as a favorite place to go for freelance I.T. programmers, software coders and app designers. She also said that there were 1500 registered I.T. companies in Pakistan at the time.

That was five years ago. In 2019 Forbes listed Pakistan and the 4th fastest growing freelance market in the world. Freelance covers quite a bit (for example, I am a freelance writer, as well as a freelance artist), and I.T. is certainly included in that definition. Whether or not Elon decides to open a factory in Pakistan remains to be determined, but the supply is certain and the world can benefit from more Teslas. We certainly expect Tesla to build more giga factories in the coming decade.

Johnna Crider Johnna Crider is a Baton Rouge artist, collector of precious stones and minerals and a Tesla shareholder who believes in Elon Musk and Tesla. In 2018, Elon Musk advised her to “Believe in the Good.”

