Pakistan’s confidence is boosted by the fact that Bangladesh appears to be vulnerable to Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan in Friday’s first test.

Mushfiqur withdrew from the test for safety reasons, while the all-rounder Shakib is suspended. Pakistani captain Azhar Ali said on Thursday that the advantage should be used at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

“Test games are always played with your strength and at the moment we feel that our fast bowling is our strength,” said Azhar.

“You are missing some key players and in the current form we can say that we have the upper hand. You benefit from your home conditions. ”

The young fast bowlers Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi won with 16 gates together with Mohammad Abbas in December when Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka with 263 runs in the second test in Karachi. Regen ruined the first test in Rawalpindi.

The Pakistani leader also made money when Azhar, Abid Ali, Shan Masood and Babar Azam achieved centuries in Karachi.

Abid, who also scored a century on his debut in the washed-out Rawalpindi test against Sri Lanka, has the chance to set the record of three centuries by former Indian captain Mohammed Azharuddin in his first three tests.

Bangladesh still has some claws, including opening player Tamim Iqbal, who scored a triple century in a top-notch home game last week. Liton Das who will keep the gates in the absence of Mushfiqur; Mohammad Mithun and Captain Mominul Haque.

“We have to play our best game to beat Bangladesh,” said Azhar.

“Although they don’t have older players, they have (other) players who can do match winning. We can’t give them a chance.”

Pakistan has 80 points in the World Cup, while Bangladesh has none after losing both tests against India in India.

Mominul said they were confident even without Mushiqur.

“If you don’t have one of your best players, it can be a bit difficult at times, but on the other hand, you can say that this is a good opportunity for a new player,” said Mominul.

“(Our) expectation is that we will play good cricket here. We’re not good enough overseas, so we have to try to improve here. ”

Bangladesh has divided its trip to Pakistan into three parts. Pakistan won the Twenty20 series 2-0 in January. After this first test, Bangladesh returns from April 3rd to 9th for a unique international day and the second test in Karachi.

