The Pakistan Cricket Board submitted a proposal to its counterpart in Bangladesh on Sunday to conduct a day-night test here in April at the national stadium.

Wasim Khan, CEO of PCB, announced that the board wanted to host the second test of a two-test series – the first test is currently being conducted in Rawalpindi as a day-night test – and was waiting for a response from Bangladesh. “With Test Cricket now returning to Pakistan and with day and night tests in many countries, we want to offer our players maximum exposure and also host pink ball matches,” said Khan.

PAK vs. BAN, SECOND TEST, DAY THREE

The PCB held its first series of tests in Pakistan in December 2019 when Sri Lanka visited two test games.

Khan said Pakistan wanted to experiment with the longest cricket format and would be ready if the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) responded positively.

Even more cricket

There will be more international cricket in Pakistan. Khan said Cricket South Africa agreed to send his team for a three-game T20 series in March and April 2020. “South Africa ends its tour of India on March 18, while the (Pakistan Super League) ends on March 22. I’m going to see how it looks in the first game on March 24,” he said.

Khan said the credit for bringing international cricket back to Pakistan goes to former board officials as well as to those who first brought the PSL final and white ball cricket back to Pakistan. This was followed by bilateral tours by other teams.

