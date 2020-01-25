advertisement

Bangladeshi head coach Russell Domingo criticized the “average parking spaces” that the PCB curators in Lahore had prepared for the T20Is and said they were not suitable for the visiting team’s bats.

“The gates were not great and a bit average. It was not easy to beat them, the pitch was a bit better today, but we have a very young batting side, ”said Domingo after Pakistan’s comfortable 9-wicket win in the second game.

Bangladesh, which opted for the first hit in both games, ended up with fewer than 141 and 136 players and is now following the three-game series with 0-2.

Domingo said he was disappointed with the outcome of Saturday’s game, but felt that his young team had challenged Pakistan in the first game.

“I think we had about 15 runs too few in the first game and about 35 runs today. But look, you have to remember that Pakistan is number one on the T20 today and we are number nine. And they showed today why they are number one, ”he said.

Domingo said his missing key players like Shakib ul Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim, but it was also good to give the younger players a chance to learn. “We decided to hit first both times because it didn’t look like hitting was a breeze. We thought we could test their batsmen in pursuit and put pressure on them if we raised a respectable amount.” I think we did that in the first game. “

He noted that Pakistan was always a fantastic team to defend the total and Bangladesh had an inexperienced batting side.

The South African, who has just taken charge of the Bangladeshi team, said he was testing the depth of talent in cricket in Bangladesh because the seniors would not be there forever.

“This is my first tour with them and there is still a lot to do with them. We have all the things we need to improve and take our game to the next level. “

When asked about Tamim Iqbal’s relatively slow 65-run innings on Saturday, Domingo pointed out that the opener was a top-class player, but since Bangladesh continued to lose wickets, he could not strike freely. The third T20 will be played on Monday.

