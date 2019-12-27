advertisement

LAHORE – Pakistan has arrested five suspected al Qaeda militants planning an attack on security personnel, authorities in the eastern state of Punjab said Friday.

The raid on the city of Gujranwala struck an important media cell and funding network for jihadists, the Punjab counter-terrorism department said. Coded laptops, cell phones, a printing press, explosives, five Kalashnikov weapons, ammunition and cash were found.

For years, militants have maintained influence in remote northwestern regions on the Afghan border, but some have even set up networks in Punjab, Pakistan’s richest and most populous province.

advertisement

“They were planning an attack on law enforcement officials in Gujranwala,” the police statement added, without giving further details on the plot.

The Gujranwala group recently relocated from Karachi and was conducting al Qaeda media operations for the Indian subcontinent and sending funds to central leadership in Afghanistan, she added.

The Pakistani government says the number of militants in the country has diminished due to an army attack.

Al Qaeda founder Osama Bin Laden was killed in a US operation in 2011 in Pakistan. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Alexandra Ulmer and Andrew Cawthorne)

advertisement