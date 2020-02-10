advertisement

Pakistan went through a devastating innings and 44-run win over Bangladesh on the fourth morning and took a 1-0 lead in the two-test series on Monday.

Bangladesh were defeated in their second inning game after a 126-6 break for 168 because Pakistan’s pace and spin attack were too hot despite a flat playing field at Rawalpindi Stadium.

Fast bowler Naseem Shah, who at 16 years and 359 days was the youngest bowler to do a test hat trick on Sunday, ended at 4:26 and was declared the man of the game.

Although Naseem was unable to play on Monday due to rib pain, Pakistan wiped the last four gates in 90 minutes, beating Bangladesh tied for the tenth time in eleven games.

The Bangladeshi skipper Mominul Haque started the day confidently. Shaheen Shah Afridi, an angular pacemaker, hit his fifth limit in the first round, but then fell with 41 legs in the same round.

Liton Das (29) and tail ender Rubel Hossain kept Pakistan at bay for 11.5 overs before Mohammad Abbas’ ruble hit five leg-before.

Leg spinner Yasir Shah fired Das lbw and had Abu Jayed finish for three with 4-58 and complete the win.

With the win, Pakistan won 60 points in the World Test Championship, reaching 140 points. India tops the championship table with nine teams with 360 points, followed by Australia (246) and England (146).

The two best teams at the master table will contest the final at Lords in June 2021.

Pakistan’s win was inevitable after Bangladesh won 233 in the first innings and collected 445 points. Babar Azam smashed 143 and Shan Masood 100.

This is the sixth defeat in Bangladesh in 14 months, including the fifth by an innings. In three tests, the team has to score one championship point.

The second test starts after a two-month break in Karachi from April 5 to 9.

Bangladesh had only agreed to travel to Pakistan in three phases due to security concerns during an extended stay. Last month, it played a three-game Twenty20 series for the first time.

There will also be a one-day international match in Karachi (April 3) before the second test.

