We had warned him ElDesmarque for weeks. And in the end it was like that. Kylie JennerWith 22 years old the youngest Influencer of Kardashian-Jenner Family, managed to outperform her sister Kim Kardashian in a number of followers on Instagram.

Kim was the third most common woman on the social network and the fifth overall. Was ahead Instagram self, Cristiano Ronaldo. Ariana Grande and Selena Gomezwhile staying up Kylie,

Kylie Jenner advances Kim Kardashian

But Jenner has not stopped growing in recent months and is approaching dangerously Kimand finally managed to close the year 2019 as the third woman with more pendant of the social network.

In this sense, this has been said many times Kylie Jenner always wanted to look like her sister, both physically and professionally. That with the aesthetic operations she always tried to resemble her sister, and that the facet of Influencer imitated her from Kim, And it seems that he got good results in both plots.

Now Kylie adds 156 million fans and stands around 300k about his sister. We’ll see if Kim is able to restore the position in 2020,

Kylie Jenner’s bomb pajamas

Meanwhile, Jenner continues to upload photos of those surveys into which he knows how good his body looks. Although not all of his best photos are on his wall. There are hundreds of fan accounts dedicated to the model in which normally unpublished photos and videos appear.

For example, the one shown below, in which the girl posing with heart attack pajamas that reveal her physical profile.

