Last year’s winner, Paisley Park, submitted 40 entries for the Stayers’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Emma Lavelle’s stable star was the dominant figure in the three-mile division last year, winning all of his five starts. His unbeaten sequence culminated in a victory over Sam Spinner at the 2019 festival, and in November he got off to a good start in the current campaign at the long-distance hurdle in Newbury.

Paisley Park should have tried to defend his crown at the Marsh (Long Walk) hurdle in Ascot in December, but was late on the day of the race due to the special test conditions.

The biggest British threat to Paisley Park on March 12 could come from Harry Fry’s If The Cap Fits, whose only attempt led to an exciting win at the Ryanair Stayers Hurdle in Aintree. He successfully performed in the Coral Hurdle in Ascot.

Tom George has two strong entries in Marsh Hurdle scorer The Worlds End and Summerville Boy, winner of the Relkeel Hurdle in Cheltenham.

Ireland’s 19 options include 2018 winner Penhill, one of seven applicants for Willie Mullins. Other names for the Closutton handler are the top-class mares Benie Des Dieux and Laurina and the hurdle winner Klassical Dream of the Supreme Novices from 2019.

City Island (Martin Brassil) and Minella Indo (Henry de Bromhead) were also top novices in 2019, looting the hurdle of the Ballymore Novices and the hurdle of the Albert Bartlett Novices.

Mouse Morris hopes Sam’s profile can claim to stay with Gowran later this month.

Morris, who landed the Stayers hurdle with Trapper John 30 years ago, said: “The Stayers hurdle is the target of Sam’s profile and his first return flight will be in the Galmoy hurdle. We thought about hunting with him, but he had a slight setback, so we decided to get over the hurdles this season.

Lively opportunity

“I would hope that if he went there he would have a brisk chance, but we’ll see how he drives into the Galmoy first.”

The 2019 heroine Roksana trained by Dan Skelton is among the 36 submissions for the David Nicholson Mares’ Hurdle on March 10.

An impressive Irish challenge are three of the best mares in training – Apple’s Jade (Gordon Elliott), the 2018 winner, Benie Des Dieux, and the undefeated Honeysuckle (Henry de Bromhead).

A dark horse among the submissions could be Relegate, who is now working with Colm Murphy, best known for coaching hurdler Brave Inca in 2006 and winner Big Zeb in the Queen Mother’s 2010 chase.

Relegate, previously trained by Mullins, conquered the Weatherbys Champion Bumper in 2018, but failed to reach these heights last season.

Murphy, who returned to training in May, said: “The descent is making good progress. We had a couple of stops and starts, which meant that she wasn’t out for Christmas, but we had a clear run for the past month or so.

“If everything is OK, she will face a handicap hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival. We put a lot of work into her jumping as it let her down during her beginner season. It will have to improve, but we hope it will improve.

“It will have many opportunities in Cheltenham, and I assume we will be guided by how it develops at the Dublin Racing Festival.”

Other interesting contributions are Verdana Blue by Nicky Henderson and Phil Kirby’s successful Lady Buttons.

