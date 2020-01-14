advertisement

Two disabled golfers from Fife are set to take action after becoming the only Scottish golfers to represent Europe when they face the United States in a prestigious Ryder Cup-style tournament.

Trevor Crombie, owner of St Clair Tavern in Kirkcaldy, and Derek Milne, business owner of Upper Largo, are now undergoing a rigorous training program before the first edition of the Cairns Cup, a three-day tournament intended for disabled golfers. held in September.

Their selection will see them face American counterparts at the famous Celtic Manor course in Wales, scene of the Ryder Cup triumph in Europe in 2010.

The Cairns Cup is also affectionately nicknamed “The Billy” after the untimely death of Billy Cairns, one of the members of the traveling European team, who died on the eve of a large golf tournament for the disabled between the two parties which was held in Florida in 2018.

Trevor was born with cerebral palsy while Derek had one hand amputated following an accident while serving in the Forces.

It is a dream come true for the pair, who not only compete together on the national circuit, but who are also very good friends.

Trevor, 42, member of Dunnikier Park Golf Club, and Derek, 52, who plays at Charleston Golf Club, quickly stated that they consider it an honor to have been selected for the team and are hoping for a sponsorship to help they participate in the tournament in Wales in September.

The next tournament is particularly moving for Derek, who was part of the team that suffered the tragic loss of a teammate.

“It will be an extremely moving and moving event to play the Cairns Cup, but we hope we can make Billy proud and see Europe win,” said Derek.

And as far as Trevor is concerned, they will have to be on top of their game if they want to compete with the Americans.

“The Americans come with the best of everything, from kit sponsors to equipment and this mindset to win. It will be very difficult, but we will be right on them and hope to match them when it comes to greens and fairways in September. “

And the pair believe the tournament will be a perfect showcase for projecting disabled golf to a global market.

British Inclusive Golf Charity and their American counterparts have selected teams to present opportunities for golfers with disabilities in a format that is attractive to television companies, with FoxSports aligned to cover the tournament in the United States and discussions are underway. lessons with SkySports. for European TV rights.

Up to them, they will work on the game and seek suitable sponsors before what should be a highly contested golf affair.

