LEWISVILLE, N.C. – Just after midnight, a few loud noises were heard from the ground floor of their house.

Because they thought it was an intruder, they hid themselves in their closet and called 911.

But when delegates searched the house, they only found a robot vacuum

It had turned itself on somehow, got stuck, and started banging against a wall.

The couple say that they are ashamed of what happened, but also grateful that it was not a real intruder.

“It is definitely better than cure, because I heard what we did, I would still have called the police and because you just never know,” said Thomas Milam, the homeowner.

The couple bought Eufy’s robotic vacuum cleaner three days ago and even called it Harry.

