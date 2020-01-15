advertisement

Police were at the scene of an armed robbery Saturday in Abbotsford, resulting in the arrest of two men. Those men have now been linked to 16 robberies across the Lower Territory. (Photo by Kevin MacDonald)

Pair is arrested in connection with 16 armed robberies of the lower continent

Two men hit businesses in Abbotsford, Langley, Maple Ridge, Surrey, Chilliwack and Vancouver

Two men who were arrested in Abbotsford on Saturday night after allegedly robbing a Metro restaurant have now been linked to a total of 16 armed robberies across the Lower Mainland.

Police say the whistleblowing of the couple’s robbery began Dec. 9 in Vancouver and occurred at an average rate of four robberies per week.

The RCMP said there were a total of six in Abbotsford; three in Langley; two each in Maple Ridge, Surrey and Chilliwack; and one in Vancouver.

The offenses involved two men disguised as firearms, one apparently a long gun and the other a firearm. The robberies took place at liquor stores, gas stations, convenience stores and banks.

RCMP Sgt. Martin Guay said it became apparent to police from some departments that their communities were experiencing similar robberies by suspects who had similar descriptions and used similar methods.

The Langley RCMP coordinated the response involving partnerships from police in all affected areas, as well as the Lower Mainland Lower Emergency Response Team and the Integrated Police Dog Service.

The duo were under surveillance and arrested after allegedly robbing Metro on McCallum Road in Abbotsford around 1am on Saturday.

Justin Randy Walsh, 21, and Curtis Aaron Billy, 32, have so far only been charged with robbing the Abbotsford Subway restaurant, but more charges are expected.

