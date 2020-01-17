advertisement

BUDAPEST – Hungarian Jews mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Budapest ghetto and the end of the Holocaust, which killed more than 500,000 Jews and destroyed a once vibrant Jewish culture across Hungary.

“I lost 49 family members,” Eva Fahidi survived in front of a small crowd at the Holocaust Memorial Wall, part of a wall that once surrounded the ghetto in downtown Budapest. “I was 19 years old and suddenly so hated anything could happen to me.”

“Hatred is the most terrible feeling,” she warned. “Hate gives more hate, a cycle that never ends.”

Budapest today boasts a large and vibrant Jewish community, but anti-Semitism remains an ongoing problem. Nearly 20% of people dislike Jews, according to a CNN poll for 2018, the highest percentage among the seven European countries surveyed.

In 1944, some 100,000 Jews remained in Budapest. When the fascist Arrow Cross party seized power that fall, about 70,000 gathered in a small area comprising 162 apartment buildings, surrounded by wooden boards.

Hunger, freezing temperatures, and constant violence killed thousands within weeks. Arrow Cross’s armies often grouped groups of Jews off the Danube and shot them into the icy river.

The guards left only when the Soviet Red Army imposed a siege on Budapest. The surrounding wooden boards were immediately burned in harsh winters.

Hungary has gripped the past. Leaders, including Prime Minister Victor Orban, initially dismissed the blame for a German occupation but eventually acknowledged Hungary’s role in the genocide.

The calculation continues. Zoltan Pokorny, a prominent member of the ruling Fidesz party, was in tears as he recalled last week that his grandfather participated in the killing.

“(Citing) the German occupation is not an excuse but mostly an attempt to whitewash the past,” he said at a recent event marking the killing of Jews in another Budapest site. “The victims were Hungarians, as were most of the killers.”

“We have to see the victims as more than Jews, complete in their existence. So we have to see the killers as more than that: we have to see how they became murderers. I’m here to ‘you said, this pain does us one and the same thing.’ “(Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Larry King)

