SCRANTON, Pa. – History was written Monday afternoon when the first female mayor of Scranton was sworn in.

Mayor Paige Cognetti won a special election after the resignation of the former mayor of the city in the midst of a public corruption scandal.

Much has changed politically in the city of Scranton since July, when former mayor Bill Courtright was charged with corruption charges.

The city has since had two mayors, including the first woman in town at the helm.

Hundreds were Monday afternoon at that historic moment.

With an oath of office like no other in Scranton’s 130-year history, Paige Cognetti became the first female mayor of Electric City.

Earlier in the day, a new city council was formed that cursed two new members, including the first openly elected president Jessica Rothchild of the city.

“(It) makes me a little speechless, it’s really the start of something big. We can really turn things around here at Scranton, and I look forward to all the work we can do together,” said Rothchild.

“The women in these leadership roles deserve them and have the experience to support their candidacy and I think their leadership is improving, I am honored to be a part of it,” said Mayor Paige Cognetti.

The inauguration of Mayor Cognett comes just a few weeks after the birth of her first child, a baby girl. It also comes just six months after the political scandal in the city. Many saw the election of Cognetti as a sling away from the political establishment in Scranton.

Cognetti is not a resident of the city and comes to the mayor’s office after a short period in the school board and with the government.

At the end of the ceremony, Wayne Evans, the temporary mayor of the city, handed the keys to the town hall to Mayor Cognetti.

She says she will be back tomorrow morning.

“Tomorrow is my comfort zone. Tomorrow I’m in a government building with a schedule and an office and staff, I start planning meetings and meeting the team. I’m excited to go to the team in the town hall, go out to the fire stations, the police call on the police and start meeting everyone. I really wanted to get to know people and get to know them, “the mayor said.

During her inaugural speech, Mayor Cognetti mentioned one of the first things she will tackle. She says the city has received a $ 100,000 state subsidy to upgrade technology and safety in city buildings.

