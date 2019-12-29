advertisement

Voters don’t give Trump much appreciation for the growing economy and make his re-election process less smooth than it should otherwise, given the impressive statistics.

In the past two weeks, the Trump administration has received a welcome distraction from his impeachment through good economic news. Employment growth in November exceeded expectations – 266,000 new jobs, unemployment fell to 3.5 percent – and prompted commentators to speculate immediately about the implications for President Donald Trump’s re-election. While not every indicator suggests that the economy is strong, most commentators believed that these employment figures helped Trump. For example, CNN’s Chris Cillizza argued that the numbers “make one thing very clear: President Donald Trump has a way to win a second term next year.”

There’s only one problem with such arguments: voters don’t give Trump much credit for the growing economy, which makes his reelection process less smooth than it should otherwise, given the impressive statistics.

advertisement

Since President John F. Kennedy’s term in office, the University of Michigan Index of Consumer Sentiment has given us a good idea of ​​how people perceive the general economic climate. This index is based on a monthly survey that randomly asks Americans five questions about their personal finances and terms and conditions. (Higher values ​​in this index mean more favorable prospects. In the past 60 years, the highest value was 112 and the lowest 52.)

There has been a fairly direct relationship from the start of President George W. Bush’s government survey: higher values ​​for this index mean better approval ratings. But Trump’s approval rating has not improved, although people’s views about the economy have become more positive since he took office in 2017.

In fact, Trump’s approval rating is about 15 points lower than we would predict based on the historical relationship between economic valuations and the president’s approval. Currently, approximately 43 percent of Americans agree to Trump’s work, although unemployment is lower than economists previously thought possible (without causing inflation).

For comparison, in November 1983, when President Ronald Reagan started his re-election campaign, 60 percent agreed, although consumer sentiment was less positive than last month – 91.1 on the University of Michigan scale versus 96.8. Reagan benefited from positive economic feelings. Trump has not.

Trump is much more like President Barack Obama than Reagan in this regard. Obama’s approval rates also remained stubbornly low, even as consumer sentiment rose during his two terms.

Perhaps part of Trump’s relatively low popularity is that he fills his critics with such strong feelings. Some of this cannot be ruled out. But much of this discrepancy between business views and the president’s approval is not about Trump as a person, but rather about the increasing polarization of our policies.

Republicans and Democrats, for example, rate the economy more favorably today if their party controls the White House. This fact became clear after Trump’s election when the Republicans – although the facts remained the same – immediately viewed the economy more positively, while the Democrats suddenly found fault. In the Gallup polls, the percentage of Republicans who said the economy was getting better rose from 15 percent in October 2016 to 80 percent in February 2017, while the percentage of Democrats who said it fell from 62 percent to 27 percent.

In short, it is difficult for presidents these days to get credit from the other party when they are leading a strong economy.

If Trump is less popular than the economic data predicts, it means that there are a significant number of voters who believe that the economy is doing well but do not approve of it. Who are you? And the next election day that will win – their economic feelings or their disapproval of the president? New survey data from Nationscape, a project of UCLA and the Democracy Fund, can shed light on these questions.

In surveys conducted from November 21 through December 4, among 12,800 respondents, 36 percent said the economy was doing better than a year ago, 41 percent said it was roughly the same, and 23 percent said that it does worse.

Among those who said it was worse, almost everyone disapproved, 89 percent, Trump and they were also largely democratic. Trump can probably write these people off.

Potentially more interesting subgroups of voters are the 6 percent who said that the economy did better but Trump disapproved, and the 28 percent who said that the economy was about the same and disapproved of him.

Could many of these people vote for him next year? Probably not. Of the first group – the 6 percent – two-thirds are Democrats, and 75 percent would vote for former Vice President Joe Biden if he ran against Trump versus 13 percent who would vote for Trump, the rest is uncertain. (In a match between Elizabeth Warren and Trump, 62 percent would vote for Warren, 17 percent for Trump, and the balance is uncertain.)

Of the 28 percent who reject Trump but think the economy is stable, an even larger proportion (74 percent) say they are Democrats and vote for democratic candidates.

In other words, if people think the economy is going the same or better than a year ago, but Trump refuses, their feelings about Trump will gain. To increase his approval rating, Trump has to convince at least some of these people to give him some credit for the economy.

Presidents in office in growing economies often pursue such a strategy, as UCLA political scientist Lynn Vavreck has shown. They are concentrating their re-election campaign on reminding voters of the economic tailwind, as Reagan did in 1984 when he spoke about “Morning in America”. If established companies in good economies do this, they are more likely to win. (Not all candidates follow this seemingly intuitive strategy: Vavreck shows that former Vice President Al Gore did not pay attention to the strong economic growth during the Clinton years in the 2000 elections – and of course lost in the end.)

To date, Trump has struggled to stick to this message. He will occasionally boast of the economy, but will then be distracted by other issues. During the 2018 election campaign, Republican politicians were keen to have Trump boost the economy just to focus on immigration, and especially caravan migrants traveling north toward the U.S.-Mexico border. Republican fears were confirmed when the Democrats took the house.

It is of course possible for Trump to win without emphasizing the economy and without changing the opinion of many voters – for example, by following a narrow path in the electoral college, as he did in 2016. But that would be a remarkably small victory for a president who presides over what he calls “the largest economy in American history.” This sentence may be a classic Trumpian exaggeration, but there is no doubt that the economy is strong. The question is whether Trump can capitalize on it.

John Sides is a professor of political science at Vanderbilt University. Together with Lynn Vavreck and Michael Tesler, he is co-author of “Identity Crisis: The 2016 Presidential Campaign and the Fight for America’s Significance”. He wrote this for the Washington Post.

advertisement