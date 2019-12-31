advertisement

Padma Lakshmi had the wisest response after the New York Instagram account mistaken the Indian author and “top chef” host for the Indian actress Priyanka Chopra by accidentally tagging Chopra in a photo of Lakshmi.

“Many thanks to the famous” @nydailynews “for the reputation,” Lakshmi wrote along with a screenshot of the error in a heading and deliberately marked the wrong publication. “I know we all look the same to some, but … #desilife #justindianthings.”

The New Yorker has since deleted the Instagram post. Representatives from Chopra and the magazine did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Chopra is known for appearing as ABC Parrish in ABC’s Quantico for three seasons, as well as in films like Kaminey and Baywatch. Next she will be seen in “The Sky Is Pink”. The actress is also known for her marriage to The Jonas Brothers’ pop singer Nick Jonas in 2018. The couple has a show in the works together at Amazon based on the Sangeet’s Indian pre-wedding dance tradition.

Lakshmi was the host of Bravo’s reality cooking series “Top Chef” from the second season from 2006 to 2018. She also published three cookbooks and a treatise.

