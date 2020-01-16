advertisement

Holohan made the statement after Sinn Féin asked him to apologize.

Sinn Fein councilor Paddy Holohan said his recent comments on Leo Varadkar had been “misinterpreted”.

The MMA fighter, who became a local politician, had been criticized for his recent comments on the Taoiseach when speaking about Varadkar’s references as head of government.

Holohan said in an episode of his podcast “No Shame”: “We need people to rule the country – not Leo – but I want a father to rule the country.

“Someone who knows what it’s like to have children, maybe hopefully boys and girls, so if you create the guidelines and things that go on, it makes sense that you’re right.”

In a previous episode with director Terry McMahon, Holohan also commented on Varadkar’s Indian heritage: “He is not even separated from society, but he is so separated from the history of this country.

“Leo Varadkar’s blood obviously flows to India. His great-grandfather is not part of the history of this country. Now Leo is obvious. He is an Irish citizen, but his passion does not go back to the time our passion dates back.”

A spokesman for Sinn Féin told JOE today that Holohan should apologize for these comments.

“Paddy Holohan has made comments on his podcast that are offensive and clearly do not reflect Sinn Féin’s views. He should apologize and withdraw these comments,” said the spokesman.

Holohan has since posted the following statement on Twitter.

“First of all, I apologize because my comments may have offended people, as I naturally did not intend to do so. My comments were misinterpreted and in no way meant the way they were presented. Many thanks to the people who know and I supported myself and understand that I would never make such remarks, “he wrote.

– Paddy Holohan (@PaddyHolohanMMA) January 16, 2020

