MANILA, Philippines – Senator Manny Pacquiao, world boxing champion, still doesn’t believe that his friend, NBA legend Kobe Bryant, has since disappeared.

It was Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others killed in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday (early Monday in Manila).

“Alam Mo Nagulat Ako Nung Balitang Lumabas Kaninang Umaga at Halos Hindi Ako Makapaniwala Na Nawala Na Yung Kaibigan Ko, Namatay Yung Kaibigan Ko,” Pacquiao told Senate rapporteurs Monday.

(You know, I was shocked when the news came out this morning and I couldn’t believe that my friend was already gone, that my friend had died.)

He said that many were shocked and even thought that the report about Bryant’s death was just another false news.

“Kahit tayo nabigla tayo, hindi tayo makapaniwala. Baka fake news long e. Pero talagang ganyan ang buhay, ”said the senator.

(We are also shocked, we disbelieve. We thought it was wrong news. But that’s life.)

Pacquiao expressed his sadness when he remembered spending time with Bryant when he visited the Philippines.

When asked about his best memory of Bryant, the senator said, “Marami, Marami.”

“Nung pumunta pa nga dito yun lumabas pa kami … at maganda yung pagkaibigan namin. Sayang, ”said Pacquiao.

Pacquiao asked for prayers so that the survivors of the casualty and those affected by their loss, including those treating Filipinos, could become family members Bryant as one of her idolscould go on.

