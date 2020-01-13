advertisement

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have relied more on character and resilience this season than on offensive or defensive and are far less aesthetically pleasing than previous editions.

However, this win in the division round against Seattle was an outstanding achievement by Rodgers. He helped the packers survive the most critical moments in a Super Bowl game with a series of clutch closings.

Rodgers teamed up with Davante Adams eight times for 160 yards and two touchdowns, Green Bay’s defense built up a lively Seahawks rally, and the Packers celebrated a 28:23 win on Sunday night, reaching the NFC championship game for the third time in six years ,

“It’s one of those feelings that creeps into warm-up exercises when you really feel locked up,” said Rodgers, “and I was glad it was transferred to the field.”

Aaron Jones rushed for 62 yards and two first-half goals for the Packers (14-3), who will compete against San Francisco next weekend. Rodgers, who won 16 to 27 for 243 yards in his 17th career start after the season, has 38 touchdown passes in the playoffs. That’s good for fifth place in league history.

“He’s definitely hungry for another Super Bowl. He deserves it, so we’re doing everything we can to put him in this position,” said Adams, who set Green Bay’s post-season record for maintaining yards ,

Russell Wilson continued the Seahawks comeback (12: 6), this time after a 21: 3 halftime deficit. However, the Packers forced the second sack of the game shortly before Preston Smith’s two-minute warning. That was fifth place in Green Bay.

“Five more minutes, we’ll get the ball back, that thing will be over. We’ll win,” said Wilson. “I think everyone in the stadium, and I think everyone who watched it felt that way.”

The Seahawks never got the ball again.

Rodgers sealed the win with two third throws: a 32-yard goal against Adams with 2:19 and a 9-yard goal against Jimmy Graham with 3:19 after the two-minute warning to defeat a Seahawks team playing this season 8: 1 was on the way.

“I’m just going to enjoy a good glass of Scotch tonight,” said Rodgers, “and get ready for the San Fran film and get ready for a tough opponent.”

Rodgers called for a certain payback five years ago when the Packers had a 16-0 half-time lead in the NFC championship game in Seattle and were beaten 28-22 in extra time. The Seahawks lost their next game against New England when Wilson was caught late on the goal line and has not returned to the conference title game since.

However, Rodgers runs out of time nine years after his only championship than Wilson. Although many of Green Bay’s performances weren’t particularly good, with so many hold-on-the-end victories, Rodgers and Matt LaFleur surely coped well with the coach’s rookie season.

“Let’s face it, I don’t know that even our fans felt very confident about us,” said Rodgers.

The Seahawks only gained a plus of seven points in the regular season, which is the habit of rallies in the second half. Wilson did some of the best work of his eight-year career in 2019, helping the Seahawks to stay on course despite a steady number of injuries, including late field setbacks that triggered the Marshawn Lynch emergency call.

Wilson threw 64 yards on seven scrambles and completed 21 of 31 passes for 277 yards. After half-time, he sent 69, 84 and 79 touchdown drives straight out of the gate. Lynch scored two of them with points, and Wilson tossed Tyler Lockett on the run, who was 136 yards for the other at nine receptions.

“Every time I looked up, he missed someone in his pocket and created and expanded plays,” said LaFleur. “He has done that throughout his career.”

Lynch’s second touchdown of 9:33 left shortened the lead to 28-23, but Jaire Alexander blew up the 2-point conversion attempt with a sack onto an unblocked flash. The Packers returned the ball to the Seahawks with a second punt in a row, this time 4:54 at Seattle 22, but Wilson had no more tricks in his seemingly bottomless pocket.

“He put our heart and endurance to the test today,” said Smith.

Lynch, who has 12 rushing touchdowns in 13 postseason career games to occupy fourth place in NFL history, had only 26 yards on 12 carry.

“We made it exciting,” said Wilson. “We only wish we had left here with a win.”

STRONG START

The Seahawks brought their passport frenzy to life with seven sacks when they celebrated a 17-9 win in the Philadelphia Wild Card round last week. Jadeveon Clowney made an impact, including a hit that knocked Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz out of the game. The Packers, for the most part, kept Rodgers better protected, and a Seahawks defense that forced 32 sales in the first 14 games played for the fourth time in a row without taking away.

The Packers had three touchdown drives of 75 yards each in the first three quarters, as well as a 60-yard march preceded by a missed 50-yard field goal attempt by Jason Myers.

Rodgers hasn’t had much help this season beyond Adams and Jones, but he and LaFleur have done a great job of getting the ball in their way with some Graham. In the opening possession, Adams and Geronimo Allison ran angular paths towards each other before they faked the pick and zack. Seahawk’s cornerback Tre Flowers was involved in the confusion, which allowed Adams to free himself for the 20-yard score.

OH, NO, LAMBEAU

Seahawks fans have many bad memories of the performance of their favorite team in Green Bay. The losing streak at Lambeau Field has lost nine games in a row. The last such win for Seattle was on November 1, 1999.

There was the hot microphone that Matt Hasselbeck’s unfortunate boast picked up during the overtime flip of coins that the Seahawks would win before joining his six in the 2003 playoffs. There was a snowstorm in the 2007 playoffs, which turned out to be Brett Favre’s last win for the Packers. There were also regular season losses at Wilson in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

INJURY REPORT

Seahawks: LG Mike Iupati had a neck injury and Jamarco Jones suffered a concussion in the second quarter. That forced rookie Phil Haynes to act. … Clowney, who suffered a muscle injury this season, stayed in the middle of the second quarter and was briefly absent from Jones’ first TD run.

Packers: RT Bryan Bulaga, one of six players the team reported as sick this week, was active but did not play. Jared Veldheer replaced him.

NEXT

Seahawks: Enter the offensive season and need to brush up their depth on the offensive and defensive lines while Wilson remains in his best shape.

Packers: Promotion to the third NFC championship game in six years. They lost 37-8 on November 24 to the 49ers who defeated Minnesota 27-10 on Saturday. All four of Green Bay’s appearances in the NFC title game with Rodgers at the top were on the road. They won in Chicago after the 2010 season and reached his only Super Bowl.

