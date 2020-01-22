advertisement

Federer did a great job on a straight kick from Philip Krajinovich in the Rod Laver Arena.

The Swiss greats had received the good news before even going to court after three-fourths of the grapes had fallen and Fabio Foggini narrowly escaped that fate.

advertisement

Earlier, ok skipper had only thrown seven games on the road to beating Tatsuma Ito in Melbourne.

FEDERES, DIOKOVIK REMEMBER

Setting a win against Jan-Lenard Struff in the first game, ok okovichi could not recover from such a further victory against Ito, winning 6-1 6-4 6-2.

The winner of a record seven times in Melbourne and a grandmaster of 16 times has earned a backing of 31 winners with Ito.

During the day, Federer was even more impressive, beating Dj Kacovic’s Serbian compatriot Krajinovic 6-1 6-4 6-1.

The 20-time grandmaster champion looked brilliant with 42 winners and just 14 unrealized errors, reaching the third round in Melbourne for the 21st straight year.

Federer will face Mill-on-Millman in the next round, which upset 31-year-old Hubert Hurcats 6-4 7-5 6-3. The Australian stunned Federer at the 2018 US Open.

DIMITROV IS CREATING TODAY

In the semifinal of 2017, Dimitrov bowed to Tommy Paul, 6-4 7-6 (8-6) 3-6 6-7 (3-7) 7-6 (10-3).

The 18th seed of the Bulgarians reached the break twice in the final set, but lost 7 points for the third time in the match.

Matteo Berertini, the eighth seed to reach the semifinals of the US Open, finished Tennis Sandgren 7-6 (9-7) 6-4 4-6 2-6 7-5.

In 2018, Sandgren reached the quarter-finals and will face Sam Query in the third round clash of the US.

Dan Evans, the 30th generation of the British, also advanced to the second round, beating his next opponent, ok Yoshihito Nishokoka, 6. 4, 6-3 6-4:

CILIC, RONONIC ADULT, AS FLOWERS ARE FREE

Marin Kilic, nominated for 2018, has eliminated 21st-generation Benoit Pierre in a thriller.

Croatia needed three hours, 33 minutes to overtake Pierre 6-2 6-7 (6-8) 3-6 6-1 7-6 (10-3).

Next in Cilicia is a man who lost twice in the Australian Open to Roberto Bautista Agut, the ninth seed of the Spanish is very good for Michael Mmoh – 5-7 6-2 6-4 6-1.

Milos Raonic has reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open at least four times, and the Canadian showed an impressive form earlier this year.

The 29-year-old has served 19 generations with a 6-3 6-4 6-2 victory over Christian Gary on Wednesday, and the next faces a 2019 semifinal against Stefanos.

His shoulder progressed without a shot after Philipp Kohlschreiber withdrew due to muscle strain.

ZOCHININ REMEMBERS THOMPSON SECURITY

This proves to be a difficult campaign for Fognini, who surrendered to the two-pronged leader before keeping his nerve in a decisive tie with Thompson in the hope of a home.

After losing the first two sets, the Italian was eliminated from the first round match with Riley Opelka, and this time it was the 12th seed who nearly strangled the healthy leader.

Zogogin was offended when he disappointed his racket and called for a breaker in the fifth set, but the affair came to a memorable 7-6 (7-4) 6-1 3-6 4-6. A 7-6 (10-4) victory over four hours.

Get breaking news alerts.

Allow notifications

You are already subscribed

advertisement