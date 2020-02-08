advertisement

At the Belfast Titanic Museum, there are thousands of objects and displays ranging from concept to tragic sinking of the luxury chimney. A spooky finale of your visit involves standing on a first floor to move over the sunken remains. Photo, Joanne Elves

Who would vacation in Northern Ireland in the middle of winter? I say who wouldn’t! Off-season – when kids are in school and Game of Thrones enthusiasts are watching too much under a blanket, you have the luxury of no crowds and no rush. It’s the perfect time to visit leisure in Belfast and the surrounding countryside. Average daily temperatures are still above zero, so pack an extra sweater and head to Northern Ireland.

The best part of the day can be spent in the Titanic neighborhood. What used to be one of the largest shipyards in the world is now a major home-water regeneration project in shops, dining, movie studios, time-honored boats and the massive Titanic Belfast Museum.

I visited Titanic Belfast last summer, but the pouring crowds made it difficult to take my time to try the whole museum. This time, I relaxed and absorbed as much as I wanted.

Alarm clock … ship sinks. But before you get to the pretty outrageous gallery of its crash, stay in the galleries dedicated to the resourceful Belfast collar crews. At the shipyard gallery you are invited to board a gondola which slowly moves across a ladder replica of the Titanic wheel. Without the crowds, I rode it twice so I could appreciate the escalation of the riveting teams rhythmically climbing the hull.

Stroll towards little S. Nomadic by resting on the dry bank in front of the museum. Launched in 1911, her initial short career was passenger locking on the ocean liners of the RMS Titanic and RMS Olympic. It had many purposes, including as a floating restaurant in France before returning to the original dock in 2006.

HMS Caroline’s pleasant nose was the interior designer’s nightmare. A single-boat tour that survived the Battle of Jutland in the Titanic quarters allows you to see how every inch of the boat was used. Courtesy, Tourism NI

Even if you are not a saltwater sea dog, visit HMS Caroline docked walking distance from Titanic Belfast. Built in 1914, two years later it survived the battle of Jutland World War I and continued to serve until 2011. A dramatic film using real footage from the Battle of Jutland sets the stage before exploring them all ship.

If you’re a Game of Thrones enthusiast, look for the six stained glass windows of Glass of Thrones located throughout the city. The intricate glasswork depicts some of the iconic scenes from the popular series. Two of the thrones are in the Titanic Quarter.

For 150 years, Crumlin Gal Street in Belfast held criminals ranging from young children who stole bread to cold killers. A tour of the dungeon is a great lesson in Belfast history. Courtesy, NI Tourism Loan

A tour of the Crumlin Road Gaol massif lets you know how difficult it was to be a Belfast-caught criminal going back to 1846. After 25,000 prisons and 17 hangings, the facility finally closed its doors in 1996. It was particularly busy during the “Problems” in the 1960s when three people were packed into cells destined for a single occupation. When asked if our tour guide knew anyone who spent time there, his answer was, “yes, me da.” Yikes! Since 2012 she has hosted tours, parties and even weddings.

Looking for a delicious or rewarding walk? Put on your hiking shoes and follow your Taste & Tour guide through all of the best denim knots, whiskey bars, craft beers or lash spots or do as we ….

Not every day you walk in the same halls as the kingdom. In Hillsborough Castle near Belfast, explore the magnificent estate built in 1770. Visit the Throne Room, where Her Majesty the Queen of England hosted guests at a coronation ball in 1953. Photo, Joanne Elves

Step away from the city to visit the countryside and castles. Hillsborough Castle, just 16km south, is your chance to visit a real royal residence. The public is invited to visit the magnificent estates built in the 1770s. Book a tour to stroll through the 100-acre halls, rooms and garden. Hillsborough’s antique bars and shops are worth a stop too.

Head to the Causeway Coast Road to see a fine representation of columnar basalt rising from the ocean to the Giant’s Causeway. Or if you would rather your visit shifts with folklore, take a tour to learn Finn MacCool’s tale. Continue along the wild coastline to walk the Gobins Cliff Road that hangs over the Irish Sea. Its exciting! And for all Game of Thrones fans, check out Discover Ireland’s website for plenty of suggestions in Belfast and beyond.

For more information about Belfast and Northern Ireland, visit the Discover Ireland website or for the entire island, Tourism Ireland.

