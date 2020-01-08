advertisement

Indiana Pacers quarterback Victor Oladipo said Wednesday he hopes to make his season debut on January 29th against the visiting Bulldogs.

The two-time All-Star has not played since his right quadrant tendon rupture on January 23, 2019.

“That can change. That may not change. Who knows?” Oladipo said in a video released by The Stadium. “It’s definitely good to have something to look forward to, especially after 12 months of asking.

Oladipo lost the last 35 games of Indiana’s regular season and four playoff games last season, and has lost 37 games this season through Tuesday – a total that will reach January 47th through January 29th.

“I’m stronger now than I was before, especially mentally,” he told the Stadium. “I just feel like nothing can bother me. I’ve had worse. My best days lie ahead.”

Oladipo, 27, earned his second straight All-Star selection in 2018-19 and averaged 18.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 17 steals in 36 games.

After three seasons with the Orlando Magic and one with Oklahoma City, he was named the NBA’s Most Advanced Player in his first year with the Pacers in 2017-18. He averaged a career-high 23.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and a league-leading 2.4 steals in 75 games that year.

