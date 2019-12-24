advertisement

Aaron Holiday made two 3-pointers late in the overtime, and he finished with 19 points and 10 assists as the Indiana Pacers defeated the Toronto Raptors 120-115 on Monday night in Indianapolis.

Myles Turner and T.J. Warren each had 24 points for the Pacers, which ended Toronto’s five-game winning streak.

The hijackers, who beat the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday after coming down by 30 points in the third quarter, returned from a 15-point deficit in the second quarter against the Pacifics, but could not pull off the victory.

advertisement

Domantas Sabonis scored 12 points and caught 17 rebounds for Indiana. Jeremy Lamb, who missed the previous two games with a groin injury, had 12 points, as did T.J. McConnell.

Kyle Lowry had 30 points and nine assists for Toronto. Serge Ibaka had 23 points and nine rebounds, Fred VanVleet contributed 21 points and 11 assists, and OG Anunoby collected 15 points and 12 rebounds.

The hijackers took a one-point lead in the fourth quarter and stretched to five before Warren tied the game with a 13-footer with 2:43 to play. VanVleet responded with a 3-pointer.

The Pacers took 3-pointers from Holiday and Warren to lead by two with 41.6 seconds to play. Lowry’s tie tied it at 107 with 34.7 seconds left. Lowry got the last goal of regulation but lost.

The three break points gave Indiana a three point lead with 2:05 to play overtime. He made another 3-pointer with 54.2 seconds left to increase the lead to four.

The Pacifics led 30-19 after the first quarter.

Lamb hit a 10-footer with 6:08 to play in the first half to give the Pacers a 15-point lead. VanVleet cut the margin to eight by making two free throws with 3:21 left. Turner’s bout ended the scoring in the first half and gave the Pacers a 54-44 lead.

The Pacers led by 14 early in the third quarter before the Raptors had a 13-2 run caught by two VanVleet free throws. narrowing the gap to three points with 7:08 left. VanVleet’s layup cut the lead to one with 4:49 remaining.

Lowry’s determination gave Toronto a 79-78 advantage after three quarters. Lowry had 14 points in the period.

– Starting the media level

advertisement